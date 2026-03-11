NFL news, free agency updates: Ravens ‘back out’ of Maxx Crosby trade with Raiders; Romeo Doubs reportedly agrees to deal with Patriots

The 2026 NFL free agency period kicked off Monday with the opening of the legal tampering period, where prospective free agents are officially able to negotiate with new teams.

Those deals can officially be signed Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which marks the official start of the new league year. In addition to those deals, trades that were agreed to prior to the official start of free agency can also become official.

Monday’s action kicked off with the news that the Dolphins will release Tua Tagovailoa, who will reportedly sign with the Falcons on a one-year deal. Travis Kelce is reportedly set on returning to the Chiefs for 2026, while Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is reportedly in agreement on a deal to join Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Wide receiver Alec Pierce is set to return to Indianapolis, the Steelers are signing running back Rico Dowdle, and Mike Evans is making the move from Tampa Bay to the Bay Area.

On Tuesday night, the Raiders suddenly announced that their trade that sent Maxx Crosby to Baltimore was off. The Raiders only said that the Ravens had “backed out” of the deal.

With 10 NFL teams having hired new coaches for the 2026 season and the shuffle of coordinators that followed, it’s sure to be a busy start to the league year. Check out Yahoo Sports’ full list of top available free agents and our free agency transactions tracker for a look at each team’s most notable free agency departures, new signings and trades.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for the latest NFL free agency news, updates and rumors as the legal tampering period opens up.