Sykkuno allegations intensify as multiple women come forward with claims of manipulation

The controversy began when VTuber HemomalVT released a 32-page document detailing accusations against him

Allegations against popular streamer Sykkuno have intensified after multiple women came forward with claims of manipulation and misconduct.

The controversy began on April 10, when VTuber HemomalVT released a 32-page document detailing accusations against the 34-year-old content creator.

The document reportedly includes audio recordings and outlines claims of serial cheating, emotional manipulation and predatory behaviour, which quickly gained traction across social media.

Following the initial post, several women publicly shared their experiences. One accuser, Lena, who said she dated Sykkuno between 2015 and 2019, stated, “I dated him for around three years, I warned a few people about him at the time but most people didn’t believe me and got harassed for it.”

I dated him from ~2015-2019, I warned a few people about him at the time but most ppl didn’t believe me (and got harassed for it).

Does anyone know how I can get in contact with his gf (if she will speak with me)? I rly want to talk to her 🥺 I feel bad that so many ppl got hurt — lena (@duetrofl) April 10, 2026

Another VTuber, Elfilea, described a breakdown of trust, saying, “After 5 years of knowing each other, I had really grown to trust him, only for him to take advantage of that, of me. I feel used and lied to.” Additional accounts alleged uncomfortable encounters at events and the use of financial support to influence relationships.

Concerns about age gaps were also raised. One accuser, Yuyu, said, “I talked to Sykkuno in February after he followed me and then I started ignoring him because I clocked him, why he was 34 and I was like 18.”

i talked to sykkuno in february after he followed me and then i started ignoring him bc i clocked him. y he was 34 and i was like 18…yeah bro is rly doing this on a massive scale 😭 — 𓆟 (@yuyuslivestream) April 10, 2026

Another individual, Nami, described an alleged encounter, stating, “Sykkuno grabbed me by the waist and pulled me in against his body and asked in a flirty tone ‘so, do you want something’.”

The allegations have prompted wider discussion within the streaming community about power dynamics and accountability, particularly given Sykkuno’s large online following and influence over emerging creators.

As of April 12, Sykkuno has not publicly responded to the claims.