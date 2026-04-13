Seattle, Washington state see affordability crisis as housing and childcare costs rise

Rising costs for essentials are fueling economic anxiety and political tension in Washington state, says KING 5 political analyst.

SEATTLE — Rising costs for gas, groceries, housing, and childcare are fueling growing economic anxiety in Seattle and across Washington state, according to a political analyst who says affordability has become a central issue in politics at every level.

KING 5 political analyst and former state senator Reuven Carlyle said prices have climbed across basic necessities, with childcare costs and housing “skyrocketing,” including an estimated 15% increase in Seattle in just one year.

He said the financial strain is not only local but global, pointing to broader economic forces affecting gas prices and other everyday expenses. As costs rise, Carlyle said public frustration is increasingly directed at political leaders, contributing to a “blame game” over responsibility for the affordability crisis.

He said the issue has played a role in recent elections and leadership changes, pointing to Seattle Mayor Kate Wilson and New York City Mayor Mondani as examples of candidates who campaigned on affordability concerns and won. He also said affordability was a key factor in the 2024 presidential election involving President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Carlyle said the growing pressure has fueled political populism, as voters look for explanations for rising costs across local, state, national, and global levels.

When asked what governments can do to reduce costs, he said Democrats generally point to investments in housing, childcare, and renewable energy infrastructure, while Republicans argue taxes and regulations are driving affordability challenges. He added that the issue is complex, shaped by both market forces and policy decisions.

Carlyle also warned that proposals such as a “citizen millionaire’s tax” in Washington raise concerns about potential business departures and job losses. He said affordability is closely tied to employment and economic growth, noting that an estimated 35,000 high-tech jobs have been affected in the past two years, along with broader shifts in job growth away from Seattle and Washington state.