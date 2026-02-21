Tate McRae Is From Canada, But She’s Dating A U.S. Men’s Hockey Star

Tate McRae might be from Canada, but she’s likely pulling for Team USA in the men’s hockey competition at the Winter Olympics.

The 22-year-old Canadian pop star, who is from Calgary, is dating U.S. men’s hockey star Jack Hughes. The 24-year-old Hughes stars for the New Jersey Devils. He’s part of the first line for the American team, which is taking on Sweden in the quarterfinals round of the men’s hockey medal round.

Hughes, from Florida, was drafted first overall by the Devils in the 2019 NHL entry draft. He’s been linked to McRae for several months now. Hughes and McRae have been spotted on several dates in New York City and New Jersey.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – FEBRUARY 03: Tate McRae of Team MacKinnon looks on from the bench area during player introductions before the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on February 03, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)Andre Ringuette/Getty Images (Andre Ringuette/Getty Images)

McRae and Hughes have not publicly confirmed their relationship with statements, but they’ve let their public spottings do the talking for them.

McRae, who has nearly 10 million Instagram followers, expressed excitement leading into the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

McRae sparked controversy before the 2026 Games

McRae sparked some controversy prior to the 2026 Winter Olympics, when she did a promotion for NBC and the United States.

“I’m trying to get to Milan for an amazing opening ceremony and meet Team USA,” she said in an NBC ad. “Gonna spend the week with some of America’s best skating for gold and Lindsey Vonn’s epic comeback. And back to the states for the big game, Super Bowl LX.”

But since McRae is from Canada, some took issue with it. She made it clear that she was still pulling for Canada in Italy at the 2026 Winter Games.

“y’all know I’m Canada down,” she wrote in a response to the controversy.

Hughes and the U.S. team, meanwhile, could face off against the Canadian team, led by Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, in the gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics this weekend.

Canada topped Czechia, 4-3, in overtime in the quarterfinals round on Wednesday. The U.S. and Sweden are tied, 0-0, after one period on Wednesday.

The game between the United States and Sweden is airing live on NBC. The winner will advance into the semifinals round set for later this week.

This story was originally published by The Spun on Feb 18, 2026, where it first appeared in the Olympics section. Add The Spun as a Preferred Source by clicking here.