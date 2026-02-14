Team USA Hockey Coach Goes Viral for Vintage Jacket—And It Has the Coolest History

The U.S. Olympic’s Hockey Team is playing in the quarterfinals on February 13.

The team’s coach was spotted wearing an vintage USA jacket in an earlier match.

The eBay find has an interesting tie to hockey history.

The U.S. Women’s Olympic Ice Hockey Team is making headlines on the ice, as they move on to the quarter final round after four resounding wins in Milan. Meanwhile, coach John Wroblewski is going viral for his rink-side fashion.

The Wisconsin native and former hockey player has been the coach of the U.S. Women’s Olympic Ice Hockey Team and the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2022. This season, he coached from behind the bench wearing a jacket with a very interesting backstory.

For the February 9 match against Switzerland, John wore a cream snap-front jacket with red, white, and blue accents and “USA” and a hockey stick embroidered on it. According to NBC, the piece was an eBay find, but the coach didn’t know its history until after he purchased it.

MARIE-LAURE MESSANA//Getty Images

It turns out, the jacket once belonged to an important figure in U.S. women’s hockey, Walter Bush. Walter is a U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee. After a career as an athlete, he turned to coaching, serving as a manager for the 1964 U.S. Olympic Team and a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee. He was also instrumental in the efforts to make women’s hockey an Olympic event in 1998.

Fashion has been having a moment at the Winter Olympics, from the Polo Ralph Lauren opening ceremony outfits to the viral Nike eagle blanket/skirt. But this vintage piece is worthy of attention. Walter passed away in 2016 at age 86, and the jacket ended up at an estate sale, then it was later listed on eBay. John bought it without knowing its origins and took it to the Olympics.

When Team USA hits the ice today for the quarterfinal match against Italy, all eyes will be on the athletes as they take on the team from the host country. (Okay, and probably Haley Winn’s brothers.) But we’re hoping this jacket makes another appearance!