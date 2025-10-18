Tech CEO Dan Herbatschek, a Mathematician Who Founded

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a new statement released today, applied mathematician and tech CEO Dan Herbatschek , founder of Ramsey Theory Group , outlined the technical and architectural milestones required for artificial intelligence (AI) to evolve from today’s narrow, task-specific systems into true Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—capable of adaptive, self-directed reasoning across multiple domains.

“AI today is powerful, but specialized,” said Herbatschek. “We have models that outperform humans in translation, image synthesis, and even strategy games—yet they remain bounded by their training. To move from statistical mimicry to genuine understanding, we must build systems that reason, reflect, and learn independently.”

The Three Breakthroughs on the Path to AGI

Herbatschek identified three foundational frontiers where innovation must occur:

Unified World Models

“Current AI systems operate as fragmented experts,” said Herbatschek. “General intelligence demands a unified world model—one that integrates physics, logic, social inference, and language into a consistent semantic fabric.” This next generation of architectures will combine neural learning with symbolic reasoning to model why things happen, not merely what patterns emerge. Autonomous Cognitive Looping

“Narrow AI reacts; general AI reflects,” Herbatschek continued. “AGI must possess internal feedback loops—the ability to critique, refine, and redirect its own reasoning—akin to human metacognition.” This looping enables an AI to sustain long-term goals and improve its own strategies over time. Goal-Oriented Self-Learning

Today’s models rely on curated data and human reinforcement. True AGI will require the ability to generate its own curricula—setting goals, exploring unknowns, and learning from novelty and error. “Curiosity and self-directed learning,” said Herbatschek, “will transform AI from an assistant into a collaborator.”

The Benchmarks That Will Define AGI

To separate credible progress from exaggerated claims, Ramsey Theory Group proposed five measurable AGI benchmarks:

Cross-Domain Transfer Test – Proficiency gained in one field must transfer to a new one without retraining. Long-Horizon Autonomy Challenge – Systems must operate continuously for months, adapting without collapse or catastrophic forgetting. Causal Reasoning Evaluation – Models must generate and validate causal hypotheses, predicting interventions in dynamic environments. Meta-Learning Benchmark – AGI should improve its own reasoning processes, rewriting parts of itself to overcome prior errors. Ethical and Empathic Constraints Test – The system must demonstrate moral reasoning and explainable alignment with human values.

“The emergence of general intelligence will demand a new kind of transparency,” stated Herbatschek. “An AGI that can justify its reasoning in natural language—not merely output results—is the foundation of trust. Alignment is not just a safety requirement; it is an architectural one. We must embed interpretability at the core of cognition. We must also remember – human cognition makes extensive use of internal representation that machine learning only approximates.”

