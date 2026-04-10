Tega Alexander as Lord Anderson’s Son

“Bridgerton” has added three new cast members for the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama’s upcoming fifth season, which will center around the love story of Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), including the role of Lord Marcus Anderson’s (Daniel Francis) adult son.

“The Sandman” actor Tega Alexander will play Christopher Anderson, described as “A Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money. Yet behind his cheeky facade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel him. The son of Lord Anderson will make his mark on society, one way or another…”

“Carnival Row” actress Jacqueline Boatswain has been cast as Helen Stirling. According to the character description, she is “Michaela’s mother and the very source of her spirit. Like any mama, she seeks to guide — and occasionally push — her daughter through London’s social season, with equal measures vivaciousness and tough love.”

“Mobland” actress Gemma Knight Jones will join “Bridgerton” Season 5 as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, “an old friend of Michaela’s who serves as her confidante and London guide.” Per Netflix, “Beneath Elizabeth’s playful charm lies a grounded realist who is wise to the unspoken rules of society.”

Last month, Netflix unveiled a first-look teaser for the fifth season of the series, which is based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels about the love lives of the eight siblings in the titular Bridgerton family, and announced production had begun in the UK on the eight-episode season. At that time, it was revealed Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) would be the new leading couple.

Here’s the official logline for “Bridgerton” Season 5: “The fifth season of Bridgerton spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca (Hannah Dodd). Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.”

“Bridgerton” Season 4, which was released in two parts on Netflix between January and February, focused on the love story between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

In May 2025, Netflix renewed “Bridgerton” for a fifth and sixth season but was careful to not reveal which Bridgerton sibling would be the lead of each of those installments. While not officially revealed to be Francesca Bridgerton until March 24, the lead of Season 5 was teased throughout the airing of Season 4, with Francesca being positioned as the likely frontrunner despite the fact Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is the book-accurate next contender.

Following Season 5, the remaining Bridgerton siblings left to tell their love stories will include Eloise Bridgerton, Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).