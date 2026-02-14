Tennis news: Alex de Minaur’s 50-year first as fans rocked by Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek announcement

Alex de Minaur continued his march at the Rotterdam Open on Friday night amid twin announcements from Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek that stunned the tennis world. De Minaur advanced to the semi-finals at the Dutch tournament, beating World No.65 Botic van de Zandschulp 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

The Aussie star wasn’t at his best, but managed to overcome bouts of frustration to survive. It makes the World No.8 the first man since Dutch player Tom Okker back in 1976 to make three-straight semis at the Rotterdam tournament.

Alex de Minaur survived in Rotterdam, while Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek both withdrew from Dubai. Image: Getty

De Minaur has made the quarters five times – equalling the record held by Roger Federer. But he’s never lifted the trophy, with Lleyton Hewitt back in 2004 the only Aussie to win the tournament.

“I managed to find some of my better tennis today at the end of the second set – another great mental effort,” de Minaur said after admitting it “wasn’t looking good” in the first. “He’s such a tough opponent and he makes it so difficult. We both made each other play badly, in a sense.”

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek news stuns tennis fans

De Minaur’s win came on another day of drama for organisers after Sabalenka and Swiatek both announced their withdrawals from the WTA 1000 event in Dubai. Questions are being asked of the insane tournament schedules after a spate of player withdrawals from events following the Australian Open.

The WTA holds back-to-back 1000-level events in Doha and Dubai just two weeks after the Australian Open, and hardly any of the top-ranked players choose to play both because it’s too much. Swiatek played in Doha but announced on Friday night she’s opted to skip Abu Dhabi.

Somewhat shockingly, World No.1 Sabalenka has chosen not to play either event. “I’m really sorry I have to withdraw from Dubai. I have such a special connection with the tournament, the fans and the city. Unfortunately, I am not feeling 100 per cent. But I hope to be back next year and wish the tournament a great event.”

Aryna Sabalenka hasn’t played since the Australian Open. (Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

World No.2 Swiatek said: “I am sorry to announce that I will not be playing Dubai this year due to a change of schedule. I hope I will come back next year to experience the great tournament. See you guys in Indian Wells.”

The top two players in women’s tennis bad both bemoaned the schedule during the Australian Open. Sabalenka called it “insane” that players can face fines for skipping WTA 1000 events, while Swiatek said it’s “not possible” to play all the mandatory tournaments in such a short period of time.

Fans were blown away by Sabalenka and Swiatek’s announcements on Friday, with calls growing for organisers to do something about the jam-packed schedule.