‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ 2026 Preview: Arrivals, Storylines, Spoilers (Exclusive)

After a year of major story developments, The Bold and the Beautiful is building toward an even more eventful 2026, with a particular focus on the next generation. “It’s exciting,” says executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell of the year ahead. “We have a new group of young characters being featured. We’ve signed Sydney Bullock as Miss Dylan and Brayan Nicoletti playing R.J. [Forrester]. We’re at a great time in the show where you have that next generation to play with their core family members.”

While the younger story was fueled, in part, by Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) machinations, viewers shouldn’t expect an encore in 2026. “Luna is dead,” Bell confirms. “We all saw it. I mean, Lisa Yamada — wow. And to cap it off with an Emmy and to have her bring levity and that spark in her eye and the unique delivery? What a joy she was to work with and what a wonderful person. She took that character and ran with it, and it was so wonderful collaborating with Lisa.” Behind the scenes, the show’s move to a new studio has opened up creative possibilities that Bell says are already paying off. “It’s amazing,” he notes. “We had a handful of sets at our old stage, and now we have three times the size. I would have to choose to write in certain sets, and now, at any time, I could write 12 sets in an episode. I don’t have to think of what’s on the floor and what needs to be trucked in or trucked out, and the turnover days. It’s just really, really wonderful.”

See the new R.J. Forrester, played by Brayan Nicoletti, below with Thorsten Kaye and John McCook!

The soap also went big visually in 2025, filming on location in Naples and Capri. While no destination has been selected for 2026, Bell is open to traveling again. “I’m sure we’ll be doing a great location,” he offers. “We haven’t decided where that will be yet. Now, we’re just really enjoying our new studio and our bigger space and some new, creative minds that we’ve brought into the mix. I feel like we’re on a roll and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Another backstage change includes Casey Kasprzyk, who was promoted from supervising to executive producer in October. “He really runs the booth and so much else,” lauds Bell. “My role has not changed. I look at other shows, and they have five and six executive producers. He’s earned it, and it’s wonderful to have him as an EP.”

As 2026 kicks off, B&B will continue to lean into the formula that has sustained it for nearly four decades. “We have new characters, we have some romance ahead,” he teases. “And have a wedding coming up in 2026.”

Here’s what’s in store for…

Spencer vs. Forrester

“We’re really fortifying our families. We’re going to have some fashion drama. The new fashion house [Logan] is well underway, and it’s very exciting to be back in a rivalry, which we did for so long with Forrester and Spectra and other ones along the way. Katie [Logan, Heather Tom] is determined to succeed in her new fashion house, fueled by Brooke [Logan, Katherine Kelly Lang], who’s going to have many issues with her sister doing this. Bill’s [Spencer, Don Diamont] chased Brooke a number of times, but he’s grown out of that. Really, through almost losing Liam [Spencer, Scott Clifton], he’s become not so much about money and toughness, but about leading the family. He wants to be a better Bill. So, it’s great to have the Spencers united as a force, and Ridge [Forrester, Thorsten Kaye] and Brooke united and pitting those two companies, those two families, against one another. This should be a great, fresh new rivalry, and everyone’s going to be wrapped up in it.”

Eric Forrester

“Eric [John McCook] is going to rebel. He feels like best intentions be damned. He’s the founder of that company [Forrester]. He always felt that he would have a place there until the end, and then to have Ridge wanting to take over, even though he’s been working beside him all these years, it upsets him. Eric is going to find a new avenue to channel his passion, which is design.”

Will Spencer, Electra Forrester, Miss Dylan, and R.J. Forrester

“Now that Luna is dead, it’s smooth sailing for Will [Crew Morrow] and Electra [Laneya Grace] — but that begins to see some bumps in the road. They know Miss Dylan [Sydney Bullock] is living in her car, so they’re going to find a little place for her to stay at the beach house until she gets her footing and finds that next teaching job. And we will have another Spencer/Forrester rivalry with Will and RJ, so that’s going to be some fun. Years ago, when R.J. and Will were born, we thought, ‘Well, we’re never going to be around to see these guys acting as adults against one another,’ and here we are.”

Carter Walton and Daphne Rose

“Daphne [Murielle Hilaire] is an incredibly successful woman in fashion and fragrance, but she fell for Carter [Lawrence Saint-Victor], and Carter didn’t see it. Now he sees it clear as day that she is the one who knows him and loves him and understands him, and he is determined to make her his bride. They’re going to get married and want to start a family right away. That’s their path. They’ll have an interesting story as they’re wanting to start this family, and they’ll also be involved in other stories, some interesting, unforeseen plots that are unfolding. We’re going to see a completely different side to Daphne.”

Taylor Hayes, Deacon Sharpe, and Sheila Carter

“I felt I had to bring the Taylor [Rebecca Budig]/Brooke/Ridge triangle to a conclusion. It’s been decades, and at some point, Ridge can only be in the middle of something without being too cruel for so long. Brooke and Ridge, from year one, have been destined to be together, and Taylor has always been second place with Ridge for most of her life, so I wanted her to find a man who totally appreciates her for the knockout that she is, and it happens with Deacon (Sean Kanan). He’s married to someone who has a very checkered past, and although he believes in Sheila’s [Kimberlin Brown] renaissance, other people, not so much. So Deacon really wants his family back, and it’s a lot to sacrifice to be with Sheila. But Deacon grows so fond of Taylor that he doesn’t want to put Taylor in harm’s way. Right now, Sheila thinks Taylor really saved their marriage — and in a way she has — so she’s grateful to Taylor, but little does she know that these psychiatric sessions have a little heat in them. And when she finds out, watch out.”

Steffy Forrester

“Steffy will be involved in a story with her mother. Steffy, who has feared for her life and her family’s life because of Sheila, does not want her mother involved with Sheila’s husband. It’s a hard no. Steffy is really determined to protect her family and not allow Taylor to go down this path at all.”

Deke Sharpe and Hope Logan

“I love Harrison Cone. He’s really special and a great actor. Deke doesn’t care for Sheila at all, along with Hope [Annika Noelle], and that’s a big part of their story, trying to get their dad to leave Sheila. And Steffy’s trying to get Taylor not to get involved, so it’s a family can of worms. Deke also has aspirations to design. He’s going to run into some roadblocks along the way.”

