‘We Could’ve Talked for Hours’

Joe Rogan rejected a guest’s argument that former Vice President Kamala Harris would have struggled to make it through a three hour interview — which President Donald Trump did right before the 2024 election.

Comedian James McCann joined Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience for a Thursday episode that at one point touched on Rogan’s marathon interview with Trump and his almost interview with Harris. Rogan endorsed Trump shortly before the election, but has grown more critical of the president on certain issues like mass deportations since then.

“No questions beforehand, no prep, didn’t pee, sat there for three hours,” Rogan recalled about the Trump interview. “He’s almost 80. If he was wearing a diaper, respect, but the guy just hung out for three hours. Does that mean I agree with everything he does? F**k no. Of course not.”

“But he was able to be himself for three hours. He was able to talk for three hours whereas Kamala wouldn’t do it. She wouldn’t do it,” McCann responded.

“She could have done it. I’m telling you, man, it would have been fine,” Rogan insisted.

McCann added to his argument by saying he was left unimpressed with a Harris appearance on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show.

“I watched her for six minutes on Stephen Colbert and I don’t think she could do it,” he said.

Rogan argued shows like Colbert’s are “handicapped from the jump” because of time limits, commercial breaks, and potential influence of an audience.

“You only have seven minutes before you have to cut to commercial, or whatever it is. You can’t do that. It’ll take me seven minutes to ask what she likes to cook… I want to know is there anything she regrets doing, what has she learned from this time, is it more complicated being a vice president than you thought it was going to be?” he said.

Rogan said he would have wanted to ask personal questions about expectations versus reality when it comes to the job of the vice president. He also wanted to discuss money in politics, particularly corporations backing candidates with large sums of money.

“We’re not pretending that people don’t spend a lot of money to influence your decisions so how much of an affect does it have… we could’ve talked for hours about that,” he said.

Rogan and Harris have each given their own accounts about why an interview never came together. Rogan had for years rejected the idea of having Trump on and when he finally opened to the idea, he said he tried to get both candidates on.

According to Rogan, the Harris camp offered a date but it would have required travel and been limited to an hour. Rogan also claimed a requirement for the interview was no talk about marijuana legalization, a common subject on the podcast.

Harris gave her side of the story in her book 107 Days. She claimed there was a date on the books to do Rogan, but he had marked it off as a “personal day,” a day he used to interview Trump. Harris further claimed Rogan agreed to interview her in Detroit, but he requested it be changed to Austin, Texas, where his podcast studio is located. Harris called it a “big ask” during a presidential campaign. Trump ended up traveling to the studio for his interview.

“Even though most of my team thought doing the interview at all was a gamble, and others bluntly argued it was a bad idea, I really wanted to do it,” Harris wrote. “One podcast was not going to win or lose the election. But Rogan’s audience was young and male. I wanted to reach those guys who might not otherwise hear from me.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

The post Joe Rogan Shuts Down Guest’s Claim Kamala Harris Would’ve Tanked On His Podcast: ‘We Could’ve Talked for Hours’ first appeared on Mediaite.