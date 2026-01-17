The Bone Temple’ in theaters, rent ‘Song Sung Blue,’ stream ‘The Rip’ on Netflix

Welcome to another edition of Trust Me, I Watch Everything, a weekly guide to all the new movies released every Friday.

My name is Brett Arnold, film critic and host of Roger & Me, a weekly Siskel & Ebert-style movie review show. I’m here to shepherd you through all the new film releases hitting cinemas and streamers.

In theaters this weekend is The Bone Temple, the sequel to 28 Years Later, which was in theaters a mere six months ago.

At home, you can rent or buy Song Sung Blue, the film based on the inspiring yet tragic true story of a Neil Diamond cover band, starring Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman. Rental Family with Brendan Fraser also comes home.

And on streaming services you’re likely already paying for, we’ve got a high-profile Netflix action movie starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Read on, as there’s a lot more, and there’s always something for everyone.

🎥 What to watch in theaters

My recommendation: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Why you should see it: If you thought 28 Years Later was a divisive film, wait until you get a load of The Bone Temple, Nia DaCosta’s follow-up shot back-to-back with Danny Boyle’s previous entry, as part of a planned trilogy that resurrected the long-dead zombie IP. Things get really, really weird, and I mean that as a compliment.

In this sequel, Ralph Fiennes’s Dr. Kelson, whom we met in the last film, finds himself in a shocking new relationship, with consequences that could change the world as they know it. Meanwhile, young Spike’s (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) becomes a nightmare he can’t escape. Alpha zombie Samson from the previous film is also heavily involved in the proceedings.

28 Years Later ended with a bizarre tease that introduced Jimmy and his cult of identically dressed pals, and The Bone Temple delivers on that tone shift that jarred many in the theater last time. If the last film was about characters coming to terms with the reality of their post-apocalyptic situation, and how to maintain their humanity in such a world, this one is about how all that trauma inflicted upon them has stunted them, and everybody’s stuck as a twisted version of the person they were before everything collapsed.

Jimmy Crystal is the boy from the opening Teletubbies scene of 28 Years Later, all grown-up, and his religious upbringing has been distorted into him being a Satanic cult leader in these new times. His journey contrasts perfectly with Dr. Kelson’s, an atheist and man of science, who is using morphine to drug Samson to see if he can return him to being a regular human. He wonders if the virus infects the brain directly or merely places a sort of cloud over it that can be dissipated. Remember when I said it was weird?!

It’s a movie that’s laugh-out-loud funny at one moment, and the next, it’s depicting the most sadistic, nihilistic and upsetting violence I’ve ever seen in a major studio movie. Human beings are skinned alive as sacrifices, and it’s still chilling any time Samson rips someone’s head off so hard that their spine is still attached. It also features Fiennes dancing with a huge naked zombie and listening to a bunch of killer ’80s vinyl, so it’s not all doom and gloom!

Alex Garland’s script is the true star here, as director DaCosta smartly decides not to emulate Boyle’s inimitable style and instead gives it her own look and feel. It’s not as visually striking or as kinetically edited as Boyle’s film, but the themes it introduced are so expertly mined in new directions I never saw coming that I was ultimately completely won over.

I declared Fiennes’s performance in 28 Days Later to be one of the best of last year, and he’s even better here, given more runway. There’s a musical interlude of sorts in this film that’s so hilarious, so awesome and such a perfect conclusion to the batshit crazy proceedings and all the ideas swirling in the film that it’s hard to imagine another movie this year besting that sequence. The entire audience I saw it with erupted into applause.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is one of the most audacious movies I’ve ever seen from a big studio franchise, subverting zombie movie tropes at every turn and delivering a singular, memorable experience that’s as thought-provoking as it is purely entertaining. I may prefer the overall look and feel of the previous entry — Anthony Dod Mantle’s iPhone cinematography is unbeatable, and Young Fathers’ score stands as some of the best movie music of last year — but as a full-on moviegoing experience, I enjoyed my trip to The Bone Temple even more. It’s, ultimately, strangely crowd-pleasing for how depraved it gets.

What other critics are saying: It’s getting even better reviews than the last one! Los Angeles Times’ Amy Nicholson says it’s “gruesomely both low and highbrow” and “the movie equivalent of Jell-O wrestling an anthropology professor at Burning Man, which may have been the inspiration of one of its standout characters, Ralph Fiennes’s spry and mesmerizing Dr. Ian Kelson.” Jesse Hassenger at the AV Club writes, “It’s a neat surprise that Nia DaCosta extracts more dark humor from the series than Danny Boyle.”

How to watch: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Bonus recommendation: Dead Man’s Wire

Why you should see it: Legendary independent filmmaker Gus Van Sant returns with his first film since 2018, and it’s a ripped-from-the-headlines period-piece true story that is so clearly indebted to Dog Day Afternoon, Van Sant even cast Al Pacino in a supporting role. It’s a throwback to crime thrillers of the 1970s, and the filmmaker really captures that vibe perfectly.

On Feb. 8, 1977, Tony Kiritsis entered the office of Richard Hall, president of the Meridian Mortgage Company, and took him hostage with a sawed-off shotgun wired with a “dead man’s wire” from the trigger to Tony’s own neck.

Bill Skarsgård stars as Kiritsis and delivers a very big performance, equal parts anxious and confident as he gets more and more out of his depth. Van Sant expertly captures the texture of the time period through his grainy camerawork and impeccable production design. Its craft elements are analog and retro in a way that make it feel genuine; it talks the talk and walks the walk. And it’s got a killer soundtrack to boot!

The details of why Kiritsis did this evoke modern anxieties of corporate greed. He kidnaps the son of the head of a mortgage firm that he claims railroaded him into bankruptcy so it could profit from his land. He held the man at gunpoint in his apartment for days as it became a media circus all over TV and radio. It feels like an early example of how the media can turn someone into a folk hero overnight, regardless of whether they’re committing a violent crime.

Fun fact: Dead Man’s Wire is the third film this year to use Gil Scott-Heron’s The Revolution Will Not Be Televised. Can you name the other two?

What other critics are saying: It’s getting great marks. The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney writes, “Scripted with fat-free economy by Austin Kolodney and made in the gritty, realistic style of Sidney Lumet’s ’70s thrillers, the film pays tribute to Dog Day Afternoon while carving its own identity.” Nick Schager at the Daily Beast writes, “In this age of Luigi Mangione, it’s a snapshot of violent anti-establishment resentment and fury that’s eerily timely — and smartly leaves its own perspective on its mayhem open for debate.”

How to watch: Dead Man’s Wire is now in theaters nationwide after a limited 2025 theatrical run

💸 Movies newly available to rent or buy

My recommendation: Song Sung Blue

Why you should see it: Song Sung Blue isn’t actually a Neil Diamond biopic, thankfully, and instead is a much more interesting film based on a true story, which has already been depicted in a documentary of the same name. In the film, two down-on-their-luck performers (Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman) form a Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams.

As someone who loves both karaoke and movies about people pursuing their dreams — even as they adjust to the realities of those dreams — I was quite taken with this film, which manages to combine those ideas into one. It coasts a bit on the power of Neil Diamond’s musical catalog, and fans of his will be delighted by the star-studded renditions, as well as its celebration of working-class musicians instead of the wildly rich ones.

It’s very effective, even with the absolutely insane tonal shifts that are so outrageous and unexpected that they simply have to be based on a real story. Kate Hudson is great here and is earning tons of praise this awards season; Jackman is good too, though his performance feels much more stagey, which makes sense, as he just finished a run on Broadway.

I really appreciated how much Song Sung Blue respects Diamond as an artist, and takes issue with the fact that he’ll forever be the “Sweet Caroline” guy to many people. They’re gonna open with “Soolaimon,” and you’re gonna like it!

What other critics are saying: The response is mixed! AP’s Mark Kennedy cheekily writes that it “hits all the wrong notes,” though Variety’s Owen Gleiberman digs it, writing, “Hudson’s anguished performance holds it together. This is let-it-rip acting with the fussiness burned off.”

How to watch: Song Sung Blue is now available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Prime Video and other VOD platforms.

My bonus recommendation: Rental Family

Why you should see it: Brendan Fraser’s follow-up crowd-pleaser after his Oscar win for The Whale is this light and sweet and sad trifle. Struggling to find purpose, an American actor lands an unusual gig with a Japanese agency to play stand-in roles for strangers.

As he immerses himself in his clients’ worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. It’s one of those emotionally affecting films that you can see and feel manipulating your emotions, but it’s effective nonetheless. Fraser is terrific in the lead role, which slyly and effectively uses his real-life career as shorthand for the character

What other critics are saying: The response is fairly mixed. Jocelyn Novek, writing for AP, details how it “[inches] over that thin line between heartwarming and totally sappy.” The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw couldn’t stand it, though, writing, “there is something fundamentally wrong-headed about this smug, saccharine film.”

How to watch: Rental Family is now available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Prime Video and other VOD platforms.

📺 Movies newly available on streaming services you may already have

My recommendation: The Rip

Why you should watch it: Lifelong friends and artistic collaborators Ben Affleck and Matt Damon return to the screen alongside each other in Joe Carnahan’s straight-to-Netflix action movie The Rip, which is loosely based on a true story and a throwback to the sorts of gritty cop thrillers they’d make all the time back in the ’70s.

After a team of Miami cops discovers millions in cash inside a derelict stash house, trust frays as everything — and everyone — is called into question. Everyone’s a suspect, and no one can be trusted, even longtime partners and others who are purportedly the “good guys.” It’s based on a story Carnahan heard from a friend who works as a tactical narcotics officer.

It basically plays out like John Carpenter’s The Thing, had it been set during John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13, but with so much police lingo thrown around that it occasionally borders on parody of a big, brawny cop movie. If you take a drink every time someone says “the rip,” you’ll be checking into a hospital before the hour mark.

It’s very entertaining, though, with enough twists and turns to keep you engaged, even if it never really establishes its own identity and mostly feels like it’s imitating other, better movies. It has a lived-in quality that rings truer and makes it feel more like a “real movie” than the usual straight-to-Netflix affair, despite the stock “corrupt cops” angle. That’s thanks to skillful work from Carnahan, whose career lately vacillates between underrated theatrical fare that rocks, like Copshop, and movies that barely exist, like Shadow Force and Not Without Hope, both of which technically debuted in theaters last year. The pulse-pounding score that blankets the entire thing doesn’t hurt, either.

Sometimes all you need is a big, dumb clichéd action movie elevated by a pair of A-listers! In addition to Affleck and Damon, who have a lot of fun playing against type and off of one another, there’s DTV-action legend Scott Adkins, Kyle Chandler, newly minted Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor and The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun. The ending may be more of a fizzle-out than a grand finale, but I still enjoyed the ride. It cleverly uses modern stereotypes about police corruption to subvert your expectations.

What other critics are saying: It’s getting great marks! Deadline’s Pete Hammond calls it “a fresh and smart entry into the overworked cop drama genre,” and the Daily Beast’s Nick Schager writes that the Damon-Affleck partnership “shows no signs of losing steam.”

How to watch: The Rip is now streaming on Netflix.

But that’s not all …

Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke in Black Phone 2. (Courtesy of Universal/Everett Collection) (©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Black Phone 2 : This is a bold and ambitious sequel that takes the budding franchise into a more supernatural direction. In the film, bad dreams haunt Gwen, who is now 15, as she receives calls from the black phone and sees disturbing visions of three boys being stalked and killed at a winter camp. Accompanied by her brother, Finn, she heads to the camp to solve the mystery, only to confront the Grabber, a killer who’s grown even more powerful in death. It’s a case where the atmosphere, look and feel of the movie are strong enough to make up for whatever it lacks on a story level, though the degree to which it wants to be a Nightmare on Elm Street sequel mostly just left me wanting the real thing. Now streaming on Peacock.

Twinless: What starts as a clever premise quickly evolves into something darker. The short and spoiler-free synopsis is as follows: Two young men (Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney) meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely bromance. The idea of two twins, having both lost their other halves, searching for their own identity as they continue to live on is so trenchant and emotional in itself. By the time the movie pulls a bait-and-switch and subverts that idea, it becomes a tragic thriller of sorts. It features some of the best performances of the year, including a dual role for Dylan O’Brien. Now streaming on Hulu.

Bone Lake : In this twisted horror-comedy, a couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share a mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. It picks apart relationships and asks, Can you really trust your partner? It’s a fun-enough diversion, despite some dodgy acting, though nothing in the movie is as kick-ass as its provocative poster. Marketing win! Now streaming on Netflix.

The Running Man: This new adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel stars Glen Powell and is far different from the Arnold Schwarzenegger version from 1987. Ultimately, The Running Man feels like a stale misfire due to its refusal to engage with the text in a way that our modern society demands. Read my full review here. Now streaming on Paramount+ and MGM+.

That’s all for this week — we’ll see you next week at the movies!

Looking for more recs? Find your next watch on the Yahoo 100, our daily list of the most popular movies of the year.