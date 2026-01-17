Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Lindsay Lohan, Ricky Martin and More

Here are the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!

Celebrities have been everywhere this week, from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrating the release of his album Don’t Be Dumb in New York City to Lindsay Lohan having a date night with her husband Bader Shammas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Ricky Martin glows at the finale event of Palm Royale in North Hollywood, California, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dwayne Johnson honor Kate Hudson at a luncheon in L.A.

Nobu with Boo Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan.

Tristan Fewings/Getty

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas have a date night at the opening night of Nobu One Za’abeel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 15.

Power Couple A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Rihanna accompanies longtime partner A$AP Rocky to the release party for his first album in nearly eight years, Don’t Be Dumb, in New York City on Jan. 15.

Timeless Heartthrob Ricky Martin.

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Ricky Martin is all smiles at the Palm Royale season 2 finale event in North Hollywood, California, on Jan. 15.

Triple the Talent Dwayne Johnson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Kate Hudson.

Eric Charbonneau/Focus Features via Getty

Dwayne Johnson stops by a luncheon hosted by Da’Vine Joy Randolph honoring Kate Hudson in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

So Hip Rhea Seehorn.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Rhea Seehorn puts on her florals for Palm Royale season 2’s finale event in North Hollywood, California, on Jan. 15.

Sweet Smooch Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Yvette Nicole Brown shares a kiss with her husband Anthony Davis at the Palm Royale season 2 finale event in North Hollywood, California, on Jan. 15.

Casually Chic Charlize Theron and Kristen Wiig.

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV via Getty

Charlize Theron shows up to support Kristen Wiig at the Palm Royale season 2 finale FYC event in North Hollywood, California, on Jan. 15.

Legendary Line-Up Julia Duffy, Carol Burnett and Bernadette Peters.

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV via Getty

Julia Duffy and Carol Burnett hang out with Burnett’s longtime friend Bernadette Peters at the Palm Royale season 2 finale event in North Hollywood, California, on Jan. 15.

Peace Out Leslie Bibb.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Leslie Bibb beams at the finale event for Palm Royale season 2 in North Hollywood, California, on Jan. 15.

Parental Duties Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

GAMR / BACKGRID

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hold hands on their way to pick up their children in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

Patterns Galore Tessa Thompson.

TheStewartofNY/Getty

Tessa Thompson brings her impeccable style to the New York City streets on Jan. 15.

Monochrome Moment Paris Jackson.

Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty

Paris Jackson matches her bag to her outfit at the Bvlgari Eternal Vimini rooftop party in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

Down the Stares Joshua Jackson.

Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty

Joshua Jackson looks dapper at the Bvlgari Eternal Vimini rooftop party in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

Maude-rn Woman Maude Apatow.

Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty

Maude Apatow gets glammed up for the Bvlgari Eternal Vimini rooftop party in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

The Loving Crew Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages

Adria Arjona supports her boyfriend Jason Momoa at The Wrecking Crew premiere in New York City on Jan. 15.

Warm Greetings Ronny Chieng and Constance Wu.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages

Ronny Chieng and Constance Wu arrive for The Wrecking Crew premiere in New York City on Jan. 15.

The Show Must Go On Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Longtime Walking Dead costars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan film the spin-off Dead City in New York City on Jan. 15.

Wall of Fame Andra Day.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Andra Day strikes a pose at the Armani beauty celebration of Luminous Silk in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

Sequins of Events Jurnee Smollett.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jurnee Smollett glitters at the Armani beauty celebration of Luminous Silk in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

Let It Be True Dakota Fanning, Natasha Lyonne and True Whitaker.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Dakota Fanning, Natasha Lyonne and True Whitaker have a ball at Armani beauty’s Luminous Silk celebration in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

It Suits Her Ali Larter.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Ali Larter opts for a patterned pantsuit at Armani’s Luminous Silk celebration in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

Fist Bump Marcello Hernández.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Marcello Hernández appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 15 ahead of Saturday Night Live‘s first episode of 2026.

Open the Gates Kenan Thompson.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Kenan Thompson stops by Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Jan. 15.

Lady in Linen Jessie Buckley.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jessie Buckley pairs a white button-up with a long black skirt in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

Don’t Be ‘Strangers’ Hayley Law and Madelaine Petsch.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Madelaine Petsch reunites with her former Riverdale costar Hayley Law at The Strangers — Chapter 3 premiere in L.A. on Jan. 15.

Gone Backpacking Chris Pratt.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chris Pratt waves to the cameras as he steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

Dog Days Kim Turnbull and Romeo Beckham.

TheImageDirect.com

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull take their dog for a walk in London on Jan. 14.

For the Ladies Kate Middleton.

Kin Cheung – WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton is in deep conversation as she meets members of the England Women’s rugby team at Windsor Castle on Jan. 15.

Time Out Robert Downey Jr., Timothée Chalamet.

Todd Williamson/January Images

Timothée Chalamet has Robert Downey Jr. laughing as the Iron Man star hosts a Marty Supreme L.A. screening at the Directors Guild of America on Jan. 14th.

Good Sir Idris Elba.

Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Sir Idris Elba flashes his charming smile while visiting the Graham Norton Show, at BBC Studioworks in London.

All Hers Tessa Thompson.

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Tessa Thompson brings the good vibes as she visits SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 15 in New York City.

Golden Girl Teyana Taylor.

TheStewartofNY/Getty

Teyana Taylor continues her fashionable streak while out and about in Midtown, Manhattan on Jan. 15 in New York City.

‘SNL’ Legend Kenan Thompson.

BKNYC / BACKGRID

Kenan Thompson is all smiles while posing with his new book, Unfunny Bunny, at The View in New York City on Jan. 15.

Rare Beauties Selena Gomez and Tezza Barton.

Ty French

Selena Gomez and Tezza Barton celebrate the latest launch of Rare Beauty in warm hues of brown.

He’s a Heartthrob Brooke Shields, Jacob Elordi and Rowan Henchy.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy snap a photo with Jacob Elordi at Netflix’s cocktail mixer for Frankenstein in New York City on Jan. 14.

All in a Day’s Work Prince William.

Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William spends the day pruning apple trees, feeding sheep and building a fence on a family-run farm in Herefordshire, England on Jan. 15.

Hats Off to You Teyana Taylor.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Teyana Taylor rocks a big beanie at SiriusXM’s Front Row Series for One Battle After Another in New York City on Jan. 14

Cozy Captain Mariska Hargitay.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay keeps it cozy and casual in a sweatshirt on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City on Jan. 14.

Serve Break Naomi Osaka.

Sam Tabone/Getty

Naomi Osaka holds a pickleball paddle before an exhibition match at the 1 Hotel Melbourne in Australia on Jan. 15.

Touch of Taupe Claire Foy.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Claire Foy looks stylish in a taupe coat and brown boots as she arrives at Heart Breakfast Radio Studios in London on Jan. 15.

Pucker Up Bella Hadid.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty

Bella Hadid looks fierce on the red carpet of the after party of the premiere of her new show The Beauty in New York City on Jan. 14.

Costars in Coats Isabella Rossellini and Ashton Kutcher.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

Isabella Rossellini and Ashton Kutcher suit up for the premiere of The Beauty in New York City on Jan. 14.

Wet Hair, Don’t Care Evan Peters.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Evan Peters looks dapper on the red carpet at the premiere of his new show The Beauty in New York City on Jan. 14.

Rose-Colored Glasses Jeremy Pope.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty

Jeremy Pope flashes a smile on the red carpet at the premiere of his new series The Beauty in New York City on Jan. 15.

Model Behavior Amelia Gray.

Frank Micelotta/FX via Getty

Amelia Gray turns heads on the red carpet at the premiere of The Beauty in New York City on Jan. 14.

Big Talk Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks at SiriusXM’s Front Row Series for One Battle After Another in New York City on Jan. 14.

Proud Mum-to-Be Wunmi Mosaku.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Wunmi Mosaku shines in a pastel green dress at a Q&A of her film Sinners in New York City on Jan. 14.

Fan of Your Work Cillian Murphy and Paul Mescal.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Cillian Murphy moderates a conversation with Paul Mescal about Hamnet after a screening in London on Jan. 14.

Head to Toe Gabrielle Union.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gabrielle Union stops for pictures in a comfy brown coat outside of the Today show in New York City on Jan. 14.

On the Go Ana De Armas.

TheImageDirect.com

An incognito Ana de Armas holds onto her sweater and purse as she steps out in Los Angeles on Jan. 13.

People We Meet on Fallon Tom Blyth and Emily Bader.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

People We Meet on Vacation stars Tom Blyth and Emily Bader pose backstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Jan. 14.

Rising Star Chase Infiniti.

TheImageDirect.com

One Battle After Another‘s Chase Infiniti beams as she arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Jan 14.

Bring It In Caroline Aaron, Noah Galvin and Mary Beth Peil.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Caroline Aaron, Noah Galvin and Mary Beth Peil get close for a photo call to promote their new play The Reservoir in New York City on Jan. 14.

Talk to Me Alan Cumming and Seth Meyers.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Alan Cumming and Seth Meyers stop for photo during a commercial break of Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Jan. 14.

Look Over Here Connor Storrie.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heated Rivalry‘s Connor Storrie beams at the fans as he exits the Today show in New York City on Jan. 14.

Woman in Black Ali Larter.

Aeon/GC Images

Ali Larter waves to cameras in New York City on Jan. 14.

‘Ponies’ Girls Haley Lu Richardson and Emilia Clarke.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Leading ladies Haley Lu Richardson and Emilia Clarke wear contrasting styles at the premiere of their new series Ponies in New York City on Jan. 14.

Spotted Out Helena Christensen and Padma Lakshmi.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Helena Christensen and Padma Lakshmi stop for a picture at Netflix’s cocktail mixer promoting Frankenstein in New York City on Jan. 14.

Yes, My Lord Victor Alli and Hannah Dodd.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Bridgerton stars Victor Alli and Hannah Dodd look glamorous in black at the season 4 world premiere in Paris on Jan. 14.

Feeling the Support Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried.

Matt Weinberger

Friends Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried hug it out at a special celebration dinner for The Testament of Ann Lee in New York City on Jan. 13.

Girl in Action Gabrielle Union.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Actress Gabrielle Union shows off her pearly whites leaving the NBC Studios in New York City on Jan. 14.

All Wrapped Up Pamela Anderson.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Hollywood icon Pamela Anderson bundles up in a grey sweater at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 14.

Rocking the Tabies Michael B. Jordan.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan rocks a red striped flannel and tabi loafers on the streets of New York City on Jan. 14.

Giddy Girl Emilia Clarke.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Ponies star Emilia Clarke has a ball while chatting in the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 14.

Siblings Forever Claudia Jessie, Florence Hunt and Will Tilston.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Bridgerton onscreen siblings Claudia Jessie, Florence Hunt, and Will Tilston hold hands on the carpet at the season 4 premiere in Paris on Jan. 14.

Groutfit Ali Larter.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Landman star Ali Larter pairs a chic groutfit with a bold, red lip in New York City on Jan. 14.

Sightseeing Leigh-Anne.

John Nacion/Getty

Singer Leigh-Anne cosplays a tourist, posing at the top of the Empire State Building in New York City on Jan. 14.

All in the Family Isabella Damon, Luciana Damon, Matt Damon, Gia Damon and Stella Damon.

Serena Xu Ning/UPI/Shutterstock

Matt Damon brings his wife Luciana and daughters Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15, to the premiere of his latest film The Rip in New York City on Jan. 13.

Like Mother Like Daughter Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson.

Eric Charbonneau/Focus Features via Getty

Kate Hudson chats with her mom Goldie Hawn during a Q&A and screening for Song Sung Blue in Los Angeles on Jan. 13.

Dynamic Duo Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler are all smiles at the National Board of Review Awards in New York City on Jan. 13.

One Suit After Another Leonardo DiCaprio.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio opts for a classic black suit and tie at the National Board of Review Awards in New York City on Jan. 13.

Baby on the Way Wunmi Mosaku.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Wunmi Mosaku glows in red at the National Board of Review Awards in New York City on Jan. 13.

Ties Together Rose Byrne and Paul Rudd.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Paul Rudd stops by the National Board of Review Awards to present Rose Byrne with Best Actress in New York City on Jan. 13.

Apple of My Eyelet Chase Infiniti.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Chase Infiniti beams in a white dress at the National Board of Review Awards in New York City on Jan. 13.

Couple’s Night Out Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal have a date night at the National Board of Review Awards in New York City on Jan. 13.

Reason to Celebrate Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Emily Blunt presents an award to her Wolfman costar Benicio del Toro at the National Board of Review Awards in New York City on Jan. 13.

Classic Look Ben Affleck.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Ben Affleck suits up for the premiere of his film The Rip in New York City on Jan. 13.

Sheer Beauty Lily Rabe.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Lily Rabe sparkles on the carpet of The Rip premiere in New York City on Jan. 13.

Mask Up Teyana Taylor.

Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty

Teyana Taylor delivers another show-stopping look at The Rip premiere in New York City on Jan. 13.

Good to N.Y.C. You Amanda Seyfried.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Amanda Seyfried waves to the cameras on her way into The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Jan. 13.

Woman in White Oprah Winfrey.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Oprah Winfrey arrives in support of her best friend Gayle King at a conversation with Dr. Ania M. Jastreboff at 92NY in New York City on Jan. 13.

‘Locket’ Lady Madison Beer.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Madison Beer performs her song “Bad Enough” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Jan 13.

Low-Key Arrival Noah Wyle.

TheImageDirect.com

Noah Wyle keeps it casual on his way into Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about The Pitt season 2 in Los Angeles on Jan. 13.

Coffee Date Nina Dobrev.

Michael Simon/Getty

Nina Dobrev laughs with a man dressed as a KISS member for e.l.f. Cosmetics’ lip embalm collaboration with Liquid Death in L.A. on Jan. 13.

Mother of Pearls Alyssa Milano.

Unique Nicole/Getty

Alyssa Milano shows up for the premiere of Balance: A Perimenopause Journey in West Hollywood, California, on Jan. 13.

Birds’ Eye View Alan Cumming.

Charles Sykes/Peacock via Getty

Alan Cumming takes over the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center for The Traitors season 4 in New York City.

Coolest in the Room James Harden and Travis Scott.

Monica Schipper/Getty

Also at the launch of Fanatics Studios, Travis Scott and James Harden hang out in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 13.

For the Fanatics Tom Brady.

Monica Schipper/Getty

Tom Brady launches Fanatics Studios during an event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 13.

Comedic Relief Whitney Cummings and Bert Kreischer.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Whitney Cummings supports Bert Kreischer at the premiere of his comedy Free Bert in Los Angeles on Jan. 13.

Dye for This Dress Lauren Lapkus.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Lauren Lapkus walks the red carpet of the Free Bert season 1 premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 13.

Tell Me Love Jackson White and Grace Van Patten.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten promote Tell Me Lies season 3 at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 13.

Coat for Charity Lil Jon.

Michael Simon/Getty

To support Autism Speaks, Lil Jon auctions off his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade jacket that he wore on the Toys”R”Us float and delivers it to the winner, Ace De La Piedra, and his mom Ana Rodriquez in L.A.

Pretty in Prints Kendra Wilkinson.

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Kendra Wilkinson arrives at her Supermodels Unlimited magazine cover release party in West Hollywood, California, on Jan. 13.

Sip and Script Jeannie Mai.

Michael Simon

Jeannie Mai prepares to host the Golden Globes red carpet with ARMRA Colostrum in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.

Early Risers Sheinelle Jones, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Today with Jenna and Sheinelle hosts Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager, hang out with show veteran Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 13 in New York City.

Hot in Here François Arnaud.

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Also at the SiriusXM Studios, François Arnaud heats things up at the Morning Mash Up on Jan. 13 in New York City.

Getting Risqué Gabrielle Union.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Gabrielle Union rocks a risqué power suit as she struts the streets of New York City on Jan. 13.

Always Calm Cillian Murphy.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

A cool, calm and collected Cillian Murphy attends the 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple world premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Jan. 13 in London.

Your Favorite Teacher Tyler James Williams.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tyler James Williams flashes a peace sign while out and about in New York on Jan. 13.

Fashion Killer Jeremy Pope.

Aeon/GC Images

Jeremy Pope fashionably takes snowy New York on Jan. 13.

Terrific Trio Helena Bonham Carter, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Martin Freeman.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Helena Bonham Carter, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Martin Freeman pose together at the premiere of The Seven Dials Mystery in London on Jan. 13.

On the Press Tour Ali Larter.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Landman star Ali Larter exits the building after taping an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in Midtown Manhattan on Jan. 13 in New York City.

Director to Director Chloé Zhao and Denis Villeneuve.

Stewart Cook/Focus Features via Getty

Chloé Zhao has a conversation with fellow director Denis Villeneuve at a screening of Hamnet held at The Commons, Universal Studios on Jan. 12 in California.

Lovebirds Armando Rivera and Myha’la Herrold.

Gerald Matzka/Getty

Husband and wife duo Armando Rivera and Myha’la Herrold hold each other close at the world premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms at Zoo Palast on Jan. 13 in Berlin.

On the Red Carpet Paul Dano.

Aurore Marechal/Getty

Paul Dano is dapper at the Le Mage Du Kremlin premiere at Cinematheque Francaise on Jan. 13 in Paris.

A New York Minute Amanda Seyfried.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Amanda Seyfried keeps it casual and chic while in Midtown Manhattan on Jan. 13.

Ready to Hoop Dr. Bernice A. King.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Dr. Bernice A. King attends the screening premiere and black carpet experience for Hoops, Hopes, and Dreams at The King Center on Jan. 12 in Atlanta.

Hello, Handsome Tom Blyth.

Aeon/GC Images

Tom Blyth is handsome as ever while doing some press in New York on Jan. 13.

Director Exraordinaire Nia DaCosta.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Nia DaCosta touches down at the premiere of her new film 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Jan. 13 in London.

Post-Awards Downtime Jennifer Lawrence.

BACKGRID

Days after the Golden Globes, Jennifer Lawrence is snapped while out for a low-key bike ride in N.Y.

Made for Vacation Brooks Nader.

BACKGRID

Brooks Nader enjoys a Corona while vacationing in Cabo during a girls trip.

On the Radio Waves Mary J. Blige, Bevy Smith.

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Mary J. Blige visits with host Bevy Smith at SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 13 in New York City.

Keeping it Simple Bella Hadid.

BACKGRID

Bella Hadid flashes her perfect smile after dinner with friends in LA on Jan. 12.

Diamond of the First Water Yerin Ha.

BACKGRID

Bridgerton star Yerin Ha step out of her Paris hotel wearing a sheer pink dress on Jan. 13.

Late Night Debut Connor Storrie.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie makes his debut appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Jan. 12.

On-Screen Smile Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph rocks a sheer button-down and silk tie while filming The Jennifer Hudson Show in Los Angeles, set to premiere on Jan 13.

Tell Me They’re Hot Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Tell Me Lies lovebirds Grace Van Patten and Jackson White arrive at the season 3 premiere in New York City on Jan. 12.

Peace, Love, Basketball Singers Ejae and Rei Ami.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

KPop Demon Hunters singers Ejae and Rei Ami hold up peace signs sitting courtside at the Clippers and Charlotte Hornets game in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.