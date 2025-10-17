The Boston Globe Announces “Globe Summit 2025: Revolutionary Ideas”

Gov. Maura Healey, Author Elin Hilderbrand, Boston Celtics’ Allison Feaster, Activist Bill McKibben, Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey, Ben & Jerry’s Ben Cohen, The Onion’s Ben Collins, Dartmouth’s Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, and more, among speakers at event on November 18 & 19

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Boston Globe is excited to announce the fifth year of its acclaimed annual event that brings journalism to life, “Globe Summit 2025: Revolutionary Ideas,” on Tuesday, November 18, and Wednesday, November 19.

Led by award-winning Globe journalists, this year’s Globe Summit fosters deeper connections with the community through live, in-person programming, interactive sessions, and exclusive networking events that reinforce the Globe’s mission of delivering the region’s most essential stories for more than 150 years. By bringing these stories to life and convening the brightest minds from various fields, Globe Summit shines a spotlight on the leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, executives, and politicians driving change across New England and beyond.

“Our journalists are the heart of the Globe Summit, bringing their expertise and passion to the stage,” said Nancy Barnes, editor of The Boston Globe. “Globe Summit is a testament to the power of journalism in fostering dialogue and convening our community.”

On Day One of Globe Summit 2025, attendees will engage in programming focused on Healthcare and Leadership & Impact, featuring speakers such as Author Elin Hilderbrand, Activist Bill McKibben, Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey, and Author Sarah Lewis.

Day Two programming will explore revolutionary ideas with experts on Innovation & Transformation and Community & Commerce, including speakers such as JetBlue’s Marty St. George, Ben & Jerry’s Ben Cohen, The Onion’s Ben Collins, Investor & Philanthropist Demond Martin, Boston Celtics’ Allison Feaster and Gov. Maura Healey.

Globe Summit 2025 will be held at the House of Blues, which features three distinct spaces for guests to engage in programming, networking, and enjoying refreshments, all in the heart of Boston’s Fenway neighborhood.

For in-person attendees, tickets for a day of programming cost $249 and for the full two days of programming, $399, with premium access, comfort, and connection for VIP tickets at $499. Ticket bundles for groups start at $1,245 for 5 VIP tickets. Virtual tickets are free. Special rates are available for government, academia, non-profit, startups, students, advocates, and more.

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media’s portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

