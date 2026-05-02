‘The Sheep Detectives’ Review: Family Comedy With Bags Full of Charm

Something of an anomaly in the age of multi-screen households and fragmented viewing, the genuine all-ages family movie gets a canny but uncynical revival in “The Sheep Detectives.” As bracingly odd a proposition to hit the multiplex as any we’ve seen in the last couple of years, the first live-action feature from long-serving Illumination director Kyle Balda (“Despicable Me 3,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru”) is a shaggy hybrid of creature feature and murder mystery that — minus the zippy anthropomorphic world-building of the “Zootopia” films — derives much of its charm and wit from the frank incompatibility of those genres.

Here, sheep can’t solve crimes until human incompetence forces them to step into the breach; though pushed for the purposes of fantasy, the limits of animal intelligence are a poignant factor in the tale. “The Sheep Detectives” won’t seem quite so out of left field to any of the legions of adult readers who made German author Leonie Swann’s cozy crime novel “Three Bags Full” an unlikely global bestseller 20 years ago. Mordantly comic and somehow not overly whimsical, its tale of a motley flock in rural Ireland ruminating on the grisly death of their shepherd was plainly cinematic, but not so plainly commercial: Easier to swallow on the page, the absurdities of its sheep’s-eye-view storytelling are potentially harder to wrangle on screen.

Screenwriter Craig Mazin finds a way, however, by smartly retooling Swann’s story for a younger audience, stripping out the text’s more violent eccentricities, while preserving the universally winning curiosity of the premise. Alternating a mellow storybook tone in the story’s sheep-centered sections with jaunty Britcom-style humor whenever the focus shifts to human goings-on, the result comes about as close as any adaptation could to being all things to all creatures great and small. The closest likeness here is to the first two “Paddington” films, extending to Framestore’s seamless creature effects: Some passages in “The Sheep Detectives” will go over children’s heads to instead tickle their parents, but the sunny good cheer of the enterprise should keep everyone on side.

Though the film’s marketing has centered Hugh Jackman as sweetly doting sheep farmer George Hardy, he’s more of a recognizable audience guide into stranger proceedings. At the outset, his chipper voiceover situates us in the film’s chocolate-box stretch of rolling English farm country, and introduces us to the real star ensemble: his loyal herd of sheep of various sizes, colors and temperaments, each one an exquisite digital creation, immaculately rendered down to the last matted wisp of wool.

If anything, they’re almost a little too perfect, lacking the organically tactile quality of the animatronic creations that populated “Babe,” another of the film’s clear reference points — but, as enlivened by an all-star voice cast, they have more than enough personality to compensate. A nut-brown Shetland ewe, Lily (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is the leader of the flock, admired by all for her above-average intelligence: not a high bar to clear in a group that also includes ditzy, snow-white prima donna Cloud (Regina King) and rambunctious twin rams Reggie and Ronnie (both Brett Goldstein).

Lily is the quickest to figure out the detective stories that George reads them every evening in the field, but otherwise smarts count for little in a quiet life of grazing and dozing. Any unwanted fact or unpleasant experience is swiftly erased by the sheep’s wilfully short memories — only veteran merino Mopple (Chris O’Dowd) is unable to share in this collective spotless mind, carrying the knowledge that his cohorts have blithely shed. His and Lily’s abilities finally prove useful when they find their master mysteriously dead in their field. When bumbling village policeman Derry (an endearing Nicholas Braun) dismisses any suspicion of foul play despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, it’s left to the sheep to prove otherwise — despite no ability to converse with their human counterparts beyond Lassie-style leading and hinting.

Mazin’s script is shakiest when the action pivots to the village. The “Midsomer Murders”-style rotation of character introductions, motivations and red herrings is a bit plodding relative to the sparkier animal banter farther up the hill, though there’s droll comedy in the unwitting Derry’s increasing sense of bewilderment at the ovine investigations steering his own, and Emma Thompson brings zingy hauteur to her too-brief role as George’s dispassionate lawyer. When the sheep get to run the show, however, the film delights, with their lovably haphazard gumshoe work interspersed with subplots that bring some pathos to the hijinks, involving two outcasts from the flock: gruff lone-wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing Sebastian (Bryan Cranston) and a nameless winter lamb (the VFX team’s most adorable coup) ostracized for his unseasonal provenance.

The filmmakers have lightened and brightened their source material to a kid-friendly degree — even the English countryside, as glisteningly shot by George Steel, has never looked less overcast. Yet there’s wisdom amid the silliness, as the story gently makes a case for the necessity of grief, mindfulness and mortal awareness, even in a life otherwise unburdened by adult human responsibility. That’s more than you might expect from a film called “The Sheep Detectives,” inasmuch as you’d know what to expect at all from a film called “The Sheep Detectives” — a rare family entertainment happy not to follow the herd.