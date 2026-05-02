Lawyer: How celebrity divorces and the internet are shaping Gen Z’s views on marriage

When it comes to dating, Gen Z is looking for something real. A majority, 84% say they want to find new ways to build deeper connections with the people they’re dating, according to a recent Hinge survey of more than 30,000 Hinge daters. Young people thinking about taking their relationships to the next level may have a different view of marriage than previous generations, says matrimonial and family law attorney Jackie Combs of Blank Rome. That’s because Gen Z grew up in the digital world with “greater access to information,” she says, “even more than what my generation or prior generations had.” Here’s how that’s affected their attitude toward marriage, she says.

Social media has destigmatized ‘a lot of the shame that comes with divorce’

First, Gen Z grew up in a world where divorce was much more normalized. Social media has made it easier for people to be open about what’s going on in their lives, says Combs, “and how many times do you see a public statement from a celebrity or a Bravo star about what’s going on in their personal life, including a divorce?” “I think what that has done is destigmatize a lot of the shame that comes with divorce,” she says. Similarly, as digital natives, Gen Z has had much more access to information about finances, says Combs, and are orienting their romantic life accordingly. Seventy-eight percent of Gen Zers say financial responsibility is an important trait when choosing a significant other, according to a 2025 Bank of America survey. In the case of both divorce and intentionality around money, young people are entering marriage with a more pragmatic, realistic idea of what could happen, says Combs, who says she’s seen a rise in prenups among her young clients as a result.

‘With social media, you see a lot of people that claim that they are experts’

One thing Combs would advise Gen Z to keep in mind as it navigates the deluge of information the internet has to offer: Find trusted sources. “I think with social media,” she says, “you see a lot of people that claim that they are experts who may not have the credentials to back up the information that they’re saying.” Even if their advice seems sound, it might not be relevant for your specific circumstance. Whether it’s a certified financial planner, a psychologist or a divorce lawyer, “it is very important for individuals to get advice from trusted professionals,” she says. Following the wrong advice “could have significant ramifications on your life.” Want to get ahead at work? Then you need to learn how to make effective small talk. In CNBC’s new online course, How To Talk To People At Work, expert instructors share practical strategies to help you use everyday conversations to gain visibility, build meaningful relationships and accelerate your career growth. Sign up today! Use coupon code EARLYBIRD for 20% off. Offer valid from April 20, 2026 to May 4, 2026. Terms apply.