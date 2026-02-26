The Sony WF-1000XM6 are giving me a serious case of déjà vu, but it’s not all positive

By / February 26, 2026

I’ve been testing the Sony WF-1000X6 for a few weeks now, but from the moment I first unboxed them and saw what lay in store, I had a feeling this article could be the end result.

You see, I’ve been here before. Following the launch of Sony’s previous flagship wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM5, I wrote an article explaining how there was one thing I’d change, and it wasn’t the noise-cancelling.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top