The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and More in June 2026

June TV is whatever you want it to be. If you’re looking for something a little fantastical, this month’s premieres include shows like House of the Dragon, back for its third season; The Vampire Lestat, which is a very rock-and-roll continuation of the groundwork laid in the first two seasons of Interview with the Vampire; and Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender. If you’re looking for something a little more close to reality, Mindy Kaling’s new series Not Suitable for Work and The Bear‘s final season are both out this month. (These shows are about real people who speak and behave like aliens, so it gives you the best of both worlds.) Summer is full of possibility, meaning that whatever you’re in the mood for, June has it for you.

Our guide to the best TV and streaming movies in June is divided into three sections: the best shows to watch this month, the best shows to watch by streaming service, and a calendar of TV highlights. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it below.

More:



The best shows to watch in June

Sam Reid and Jennifer Ehle, The Vampire Lestat Sophie Giraud/AMC

Not Suitable for Work (June 2, Hulu)

There can never be too many comedies about twentysomethings trying to have it all in New York. The latest to join the club is Mindy Kaling’s Not Suitable for Work, which follows five young adults who are obsessed with their jobs and who live in “Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.” Murray Hill is really the sixth character on the show. Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay, and Jay Ellis star, alongside a recurring guest cast that includes Constance Wu, Ego Nwodim, and — good work, everybody — Victor Garber. –Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Cape Fear (June 2, Apple TV)

Why not start your summer with an old-fashioned thriller? Cape Fear is inspired by Martin Scorsese’s 1991 movie of the same name, which was a remake of the 1962 movie of the same name, which was based on John D. MacDonald’s 1957 novel The Executioners. This show has a long bloodline. But Scorsese’s film — a violent, Hitchcockian, Southern Gothic psychological thriller — is the one that shares the most DNA with the Apple limited series, which is also executive produced by both Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. Here, Javier Bardem takes on the role of Max Cady, a notorious killer who’s out of jail and out for revenge; Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson play the married lawyers Cady blames for his imprisonment. Sometimes you just want to watch Javier Bardem and Amy Adams go toe to toe in the Southern heat. –Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

The Vampire Lestat (June 2, AMC/AMC+)

Whether you consider it Season 3 of Interview with the Vampire or Season 1 of The Vampire Lestat, one thing is certain: Lestat’s running the show now. After the publication of Daniel Molloy’s (Eric Bogosian) book, also called Interview with the Vampire, Lestat (Sam Reid) seeks to take control of the narrative to clear up a few, shall we say, misconceptions about himself. What better way to do so than with a documentary following him (and his band, also called The Vampire Lestat — are you noticing a pattern here?) on tour as he sings about his feelings using the age old power of rock and roll music? Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, and Delainey Hayles all return, while Jennifer Ehle joins the cast as Lestat’s mother — and everything going on with those two has to be seen to be believed. –Allison Picurro [Trailer] [Everything to know about The Vampire Lestat]

Every Year After Season 1 (June 10, Prime Video)

BookTok favorite Every Summer After, from author Carley Fortune, comes to the premier book-to-TV adaptation streamer with a new title, perhaps to avoid confusion with Prime Video’s other hit romance series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. Not that it will be enough to avoid confusion, as Every Year After is about a young woman who returns to her waterfront vacationing grounds where she’s thrown back into a love triangle between two handsome brothers after their mom dies. Prime Video insists it’s a different show from The Summer I Turned Pretty, but the streamer won’t mind if it has the same success. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

House of the Dragon Season 3 (June 21, HBO)

After a largely battle-less Season 2, House of the Dragon is slated to return bigger and better. To start, the third installment of the Game of Thrones prequel features the highly anticipated Battle of the Gullet, which is known as one of the deadliest naval battles in Westerosi history. In addition to the Greens and the Blacks continuing their war against each other, Season 3’s trailer promises serious infighting, too. “I’m going to kill my brother or die in the attempt,” Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) says about Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). –Kat Moon [Trailer] [Everything to know about House of the Dragon Season 3]

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 (June 25, Netflix)

Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his friends are back, and they’re heading to Ba Sing Se next. Season 2 of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender — which adapts the beloved animated Nickelodeon series of the same name — brings the Avatar, Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ian Ousley) to the Earth Kingdom. That of course means we’re going to meet the earth bender Toph (Miyako), who becomes a teacher to Aang. Returning cast members for Season 2 include Dallas Liu as Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai. -Kat Moon [Trailer] [Everything to know about Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2]

The Bear Season 5 (June 25, Hulu)

Sometimes you don’t even realize you’ve said your last “Yes, chef!” until it’s over. Not so with The Bear. The Emmy-winning series is closing up shop with its fifth season, which drops all at once on June 25, but fans at least have time to prepare; FX confirmed the news of the show’s upcoming end in early May, immediately after releasing a special stand-alone episode to whet everyone’s appetite. Season 5 picks up the morning after the gang finds out that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the business, leaving the restaurant to Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie (Abby Elliott). Will they finally earn that Michelin star? And will the debate about whether The Bear is a comedy ever end? –Kelly Connolly

What’s on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, and more in June

Kiawentiio Tarbell, Gordan Cormier, Ian Ousley, and Maria Zhang, Avatar: The Last Airbender Katie Yu/Netflix

Netflix’s best new shows and movies in June

The June gloom has hit Netflix, as the world’s largest manufacturer of streaming content (bleh!) is taking it rather easy with a light month. But cutting through the gloom is one of Netflix’s most comfy dramas, Sweet Magnolias, which packs its bags for a visit to New York City in Season 5. If you’d rather travel to an even farther-off land, Avatar: The Last Airbender returns to embark for Ba Sing Se, as fans of the franchise hope the live-action adaptation has a glow-up in Season 2 after a lukewarm reception to Season 1. Other highlights of the month include Season 3 of the deservedly popular docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a new iteration of the survival competition series Outlast that heads into the jungles of Panama, and the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Office Romance. Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in June, plus everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June.

More on Netflix:

Larry David and Barack Obama, Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness Art Streiber/HBO

HBO Max’s best new shows and movies in June

On HBO Max, June is quite simply House of the Dragon month. After a long break between seasons, the Game of Thrones prequel’s third season premieres toward the end of the month, which gives you plenty of time to rewatch Seasons 1 and 2. (Seriously, it’s been a while.) Also, you don’t need to curb your enthusiasm for Larry David’s new sketch comedy series, Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, which premieres in June. On the movies end, there’s the documentary Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That’s The Weight Of The World), which tells the story of the iconic band, as well as the A24 films How to Make a Killing, which stars Glen Powell; and the “dom-com” Pillion, which follows the unlikely romance between a timid man and a biker. Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on HBO Max in June, plus everything coming to HBO Max in June.

More on HBO Max:

Ayo Edebiri and Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear FX

Hulu’s best new shows and movies in June

Get ready to say goodbye to chef. FX’s The Bear is ending with its fifth season, which hits Hulu all at once on June 25. While the internet mourns the end of one of its favorite hobbies — talking about The Bear — Hulu is hoping its new shows will be equally buzzy. The streamer kicks off the month of June with the debut of Mindy Kaling’s Not Suitable for Work, a comedy about twentysomethings with cool and/or stressful jobs, then follows it up with Alice and Steve, a British comedy about a twentysomething who starts dating her mom’s friend. That should start a conversation. And the thirtysomethings get their day in the sun with the movie Never Change!, which follows a group of adults who have to go back to high school. Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in June, plus everything coming to Hulu in June.

More on Hulu:

Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett, Every Year After Justine Yeung/Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video’s best new shows and movies in June

Amazon is changing with the times. The company once known for selling books online is now the company that streams adaptations of books online. Prime Video’s biggest new release in June is Every Year After, a visual CliffsNotes version of Carley Fortune’s popular YA romance book Every Summer After, which shares a lot of DNA with the hit The Summer I Turned Pretty. Also coming this month is the fourth and penultimate season of the animated adventure series The Legend of Vox Machina. If that lineup seems rather uninspiring to you, relax! The well-reviewed Spider-Noir, released at the end of May, should tide you over. Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June, plus everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in June.

More on Prime Video:

Ariana Maddix, Love Island USA Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Peacock’s new shows and movies in June

Peacock is bringing some cinematic gems to the streaming service in June, including Being John Malkovich, Black Hawk Down, Chinatown, and — what’s that? Oh, you’re just here for Love Island USA Season 8. Got it. The American adaptation of the British reality series that follows clout-chasing singles as they lounge around pools and “date” each other returns June 2. Ariana Madix once again hosts. Also coming to Peacock in the month is Season 3 of The Capture, a well-received conspiracy thriller about the new war against disinformation, political interference, and deep fakes. There’s also Lorne, a documentary that looks at the life of Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels. Here’s our list of everything coming to Peacock in June.

More on Peacock:

Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal Gloriavale Christian Community/Paramount+

Paramount+’s new shows and movies in June

Dutton Ranch launched in May as the biggest original series premiere ever on Paramount+, and Dutton Ranch will still be the biggest Paramount+ series in June. That’s a roundabout way of saying that Paramount+ doesn’t have a lot to offer in the way of new releases in the month, but streaming services are all looking rather barren at the start of the summer. Those of us who love true-crime docuseries about cults (*enthusiastically raises hand*) can watch Devotion: Obedience or Betrayal, a three-part miniseries that goes deep into New Zealand’s Gloriavale religious community, where men run the show and women are meant to serve all in the name of God. June also sees the return of The Agency, the adaptation of the French spy thriller The Bureau. And if you must, you can also stream the UFC event at the White House that’s part of the Freedom 250 celebrations. Here’s our list of everything coming to Paramount+ in June.

More on Paramount+:

June TV calendar highlights

June 2

Love Island USA (Season 8, Peacock)

Not Suitable for Work (Season 1, Netflix)

June 3

EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert (Paramount+)

Hoppers (Disney+)

The Legend of Vox Machina (Season 4, Prime Video)

June 5

Cape Fear (Season 1, Apple TV)

Office Romance (Film, Netflix)

Pillion (HBO Max)

June 7

79th Annual Tony Awards (Live Event, CBS/Paramount+)

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World) (Documentary, HBO)

The Vampire Lestat (Season 3, AMC/AMC+)

June 8

Alice and Steve (Season 1, Hulu)

June 10

Every Year After (Season 1, Prime Video)

Outlast: The Jungle (Season 1, Netflix)

June 11

Sweet Magnolias (Season 5, Netflix)

June 12

The Listeners (Limited Series, Starz)

They Will Kill You (HBO Max)

June 17

Never Change! (Film, Hulu)

June 18

I Will Find You (Limited Series, Netflix)

June 19

How to Make a Killing (HBO Max)

Sugar (Season 2, Apple TV)

Voicemails for Isabelle (Film, Netflix)

June 21

House of the Dragon (Season 3, HBO)

June 24

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Disney+)

June 25

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 2, Netflix)

The Bear (Season 5, Hulu)

June 26

Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness (Limited Series, HBO)

Little Brother (Film, Netflix)

June 29

Adventure Time: Side Quests (Season 1, Hulu/Disney+)