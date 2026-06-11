The White Sneaker Trend Is So Back—Hailey Bieber’s Nikes Agree

By / June 11, 2026

Every time I spot a fashion girl in white sneakers, I think, “Wow, she must really have her life together.” It shoes this pristine aren’t for the weak or the spill prone. I’m not surprised Hailey Bieber has what it takes. She just endorsed the white sneaker trend revival again, with a designer collaboration worth facing my “What if I stain them?” fears.

Bieber started summer 2026 in slim sneakers from her husband’s streetwear brand, Skylrk. Their 3-D-printed sidewalls were nowhere to be found during her coffee run on June 9, though. The Rhode founder looked fresh from a workout class in a black long-sleeve, matching biker shorts, and a bright green scrunchie. If it wasn’t for her white socks-and-sneakers set, Bieber might’ve blended in with the Beverly Hills crowd while ordering her coffee. Both the sneakers’ blinding shade and trend-defying silhouette made her unmissable.

Hailey Bieber was spotted in the white sneaker trend again.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber’s take on the chunky sneaker trend shined so bright, it was difficult to ID. Her pair seems to be from Fall 2023’s Nike x Comme des Garçons collab, the latest chapter in a partnership beginning back in 1999. Named the Homme Plus x Nike Air Pegasus 2005, these specific sneakers hit shelves in all-white or all-black.

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