This Will Be Broadcom’s Stock Price 5 Years From Now

Broadcom is a rising force in the data center chip market.

Data center spending is expected to surge to between $3 trillion and $4 trillion or more by the end of the decade.

Broadcom stock is still attractively priced.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) roughly three years ago has almost single-handedly transformed the technology landscape. Most market watchers credit these innovations with fueling the current bull market and driving many semiconductor and AI-adjacent stocks to new heights. One such company is Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).

Since early 2023, the chipmaker and infrastructure specialist has soared 530% (as of this writing), sending some skittish shareholders running for cover. Yet many experts believe the AI boom has just begun, and the runway ahead is long. This leaves many would-be investors with a conundrum: Is Broadcom stock still a buy, or has the train already left the station?

Let’s review recent developments and attempt to predict what Broadcom’s stock price will be by 2030.

Image source: Getty Images.

While much of the focus on AI is on the chips used to ferry data through the ether, it’s worth taking a step back for a minute so as not to miss the forest for the trees. The vast majority of AI processing takes place in data centers, which gives Broadcom an inherent advantage. The company supplies many of the cutting-edge Ethernet switches and networking solutions that are critical components in most data centers. Indeed, management notes that “99% of all internet traffic crosses through some type of Broadcom technology.”

There’s more. While graphics processing units (GPUs) quickly became the go-to solution for AI processing, operators are now seeking more economical alternatives. That’s where Broadcom comes in. The company’s application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) can be customized for specific tasks, making them more energy-efficient for these computing chores.

Overall demand for data centers is expected to continue. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang estimates that data center spending will reach between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by 2030. Global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company is even more bullish, suggesting the data center buildout will reach $5.2 trillion worldwide by 2030, up tenfold from an estimated $500 billion in 2025. Much of that spending will be on semiconductors with the horsepower needed to power AI models and systems.

Nvidia is the market share leader with an estimated 92% share of the data center GPU market, according to IoT Analytics. That said, Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes estimates that Broadcom will continue to erode Nvidia’s market share, eventually controlling 30% of the market.