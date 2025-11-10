Why Conduent (CNDT) Is Down 24.6% After Slashing Full-Year Guidance and Missing Q3 Estimates

In the past week, Conduent reported third-quarter 2025 results that fell short of analyst estimates, with revenue declining to US$767 million and a net loss of US$46 million, alongside a reduced full-year revenue outlook of US$3.05 billion to US$3.1 billion.

This earnings miss and guidance cut highlight ongoing challenges in maintaining sales momentum and profitability, further intensifying investor concerns about the company’s ability to stabilize its core business.

We’ll examine how Conduent’s lowered revenue forecast and operational challenges are shaping shifts in its broader investment narrative.

Rare earth metals are an input to most high-tech devices, military and defence systems and electric vehicles. The global race is on to secure supply of these critical minerals. Beat the pack to uncover the 35 best rare earth metal stocks of the very few that mine this essential strategic resource.

To be a shareholder in Conduent right now, you would need to believe in the company’s ability to turn around declining revenues through the adoption of AI-enabled solutions and operational efficiency gains. However, the latest quarterly results, featuring lower-than-expected revenue and a full-year guidance cut, may directly impact the top catalyst of margin expansion, while increasing near-term risk around ongoing revenue pressure and client attrition; the effect on the biggest risk, persistent revenue declines and client losses, appears material.

Among recent announcements, the launch of Conduent’s GenAI-powered reportable event detection platform is especially relevant, it signals the company’s ongoing push into AI as a means to win and retain regulated sector clients, helping to offset volume and margin headwinds raised by weak quarterly performance and cautious outlooks.

In contrast, investors should also be aware that the company’s significant reliance on episodic government and commercial contracts means revenue can remain “lumpy,” potentially impacting…

Read the full narrative on Conduent (it’s free!)

Conduent’s outlook anticipates $3.4 billion in revenue and $241.5 million in earnings by 2028. This scenario assumes annual revenue growth of 2.9% and an increase in earnings of $231.5 million from current earnings of $10.0 million.

Uncover how Conduent’s forecasts yield a $7.00 fair value, a 293% upside to its current price.

CNDT Community Fair Values as at Nov 2025

Four individual fair value estimates from the Simply Wall St Community span from US$2.20 to US$8.42 per share. Given this wide range, it’s clear that opinions differ, particularly as revenue declines and client attrition risks remain in focus for Conduent’s near-term results.