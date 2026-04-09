Tiger Woods on golfers’ minds at Masters following DUI arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods isn’t competing in the 90th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club this week, but golfers in the field said they’re pulling for the 15-time major champion after he purportedly entered treatment following his DUI arrest in Florida on March 27.
“I look at it and go, ‘He’s just a human being like everyone else, and we have struggles,'” Jason Day said Monday of the allegations. “It’s unfortunate. The only thing that I don’t understand is that it’s a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm’s way, as well.”
Woods, 50, pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods was also charged with distracted driving, a moving violation, after he told police he was looking at his phone when his SUV clipped a trailer being hauled by a truck near his home in Hobe Sound, Florida.
“When you’re the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that’s probably why he’s probably driving and a little bit under the influence,” Day said.
Woods’ jet landed in Switzerland on Friday, leading to speculation that he might be entering a treatment center there. A judge granted a motion two days earlier for Woods to travel outside the United States and enter a comprehensive inpatient treatment facility.
“It just shows the human element and the human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction,” Day said. “He’s not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. He’s had 25 to 30-something surgeries, and when you’re going through that many procedures, it’s painful coming out of those procedures.”
“It just shows the human element and the human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction. He’s not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. … It’s hard to see him go through what he’s going through, and especially under the microscope.”
Jason Day on Tiger Woods
Woods, a five-time Masters champion, told a sheriff’s deputy following the March 27 wreck that he had undergone seven back surgeries and over 20 surgeries on his right leg and that his ankle seizes up while he is walking.
After Woods was handcuffed, another officer found two white pills in his pants pocket. Woods said the pills were Norco, referring to a painkiller that contains acetaminophen and the opioid hydrocodone. Authorities later confirmed that Woods was in possession of hydrocodone.
“He’s my hero,” Day said. “He was my hero growing up. The reason why I play golf is because of this tournament [the Masters] and Tiger. It’s hard to see him go through what he’s going through, and especially under the microscope. It must be hard to be who he is and have everyone look kind of down on him.
“Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed. It’s really difficult for me to go through that and watch him, and I know that he’s getting the help now, which is good. I’m just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better.”
Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson also isn’t in the field this year. He announced last week that he’ll be out for an extended period as his family continues to “navigate a personal health matter.”
It’s the first time since 1994 that neither Mickelson nor Woods is in the Masters field.
“Let’s be honest, without Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the events, in golf, when they both step away, honestly I feel it hurts the game of golf,” said 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed. “But at the same time, we want them to come back and be healthy and ready to go.”
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson witnessed Woods’ last Masters victory in 2019. Watson said he urged other previous champions to go to the 18th green to congratulate him.
“I could care less about Tiger’s golf,” Watson said. “I told him from day one that we started hanging out back in [2006 or 2007], somewhere in there, that I’m pulling for him as a human being. Forget his golf — I could care less about his golf.
“Anybody that’s struggling with anything, I feel for him because I’ve [gone] through a lot of mental stuff. So yeah, I always pull for him. … Nothing but love for him, and hopefully he can come back stronger.”
Jacob Bridgeman qualified for his first Masters by winning the Genesis Invitational, which Woods hosted at Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles.
“I think everybody has a very soft heart for Tiger,” Bridgeman said. “He’s been the guy for our game that’s changed everything the most. He’s made these tournaments what they are, and he’s made the purses what they are just by his popularity. Everybody loved watching him.
“I grew up watching Tiger. He was my golf idol. I think everybody is thinking about him and hoping he can do what’s best.”