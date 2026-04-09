Tiger Woods on golfers’ minds at Masters following DUI arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods isn’t competing in the 90th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club this week, but golfers in the field said they’re pulling for the 15-time major champion after he purportedly entered treatment following his DUI arrest in Florida on March 27.

“I look at it and go, ‘He’s just a human being like everyone else, and we have struggles,'” Jason Day said Monday of the allegations. “It’s unfortunate. The only thing that I don’t understand is that it’s a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm’s way, as well.”

Woods, 50, pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods was also charged with distracted driving, a moving violation, after he told police he was looking at his phone when his SUV clipped a trailer being hauled by a truck near his home in Hobe Sound, Florida.

“When you’re the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that’s probably why he’s probably driving and a little bit under the influence,” Day said.

Woods’ jet landed in Switzerland on Friday, leading to speculation that he might be entering a treatment center there. A judge granted a motion two days earlier for Woods to travel outside the United States and enter a comprehensive inpatient treatment facility.

“It just shows the human element and the human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction,” Day said. “He’s not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. He’s had 25 to 30-something surgeries, and when you’re going through that many procedures, it’s painful coming out of those procedures.”