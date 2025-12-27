Time, TV, odds, and notes for December 26

While the Celtics are 18-11 and third in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers, reigning conference champs, sit near the bottom of the standings and haven’t won since Dec. 8.

After ending last season in similar circumstances — a promising playoff run coming up short after a star player suffered an Achilles’ injury — the Celtics and Pacers could not be off to a more different start to this season.

Boston has won three straight, including a 103-95 win over Indiana on Monday.

The teams will meet again Friday at 7 p.m. in Indianapolis and on NBC Sports Boston. Here’s your preview.

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -8.5. O/U: 221.5.

CELTICS

Season record: 18-11. vs. spread: 16-13. Over/under: 13-16

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 5-5

PACERS

Season record: 6-24. vs. spread: 15-15. Over/under: 11-19

Last 10 games: 2-8. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 116.0, Indiana 109.2

Points allowed per game: Boston 110.0, Indiana 117.7

Field goal percentage: Boston .470, Indiana .429

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .445, Indiana .476

3-point percentage: Boston .362, Indiana .321

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .369, Indiana .335

Stat of the day: Indiana is last among NBA teams in scoring (109.2), field-goal percentage (42.9), and 3-point percentage (32.1).

Notes: In Monday’s Celtics victory, the Pacers led by 20 points early in the third quarter when Boston coach Joe Mazzulla pulled all of his starters and sent his reserves into the game. It proved to be the spark the Celtics needed as Boston went on a 19-5 run to slice Indiana’s lead to six points before the starters returned to the court and closed out the win. … The Celtics outscored the Pacers 60-34 in the second half and extended their winning streak to three games. … Jaylen Brown had 31 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the victory. He has scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games. … Indiana is coming off a 111-94 home loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday. T.J. McConnell tossed in a team-high 16 points in the loss. He did not play in Monday’s defeat in Boston because of left knee soreness.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @ByEmmaHealy.