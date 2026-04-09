Tom Cruise Is Pumped About One Of His Most Iconic Movies Returning To Theaters (And I’m Hyped To Finally See It On The Big Screen)

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Credit: NBC

I am of an age where just about every Tom Cruise movie I’ve seen in theaters has been an action film. Don’t get me wrong, I love the Mission: Impossible movies and Top Gun: Maverick just as much as the next fan. However, I also adore the other flicks Crusie has made that prove he’s more than an action star . So, yeah, I was yelling “Show me the [movie]!” when I found out one of his best movies from the ‘90s was returning to theaters this month.

That movie is Jerry Maguire, one of the best sports films out there, and I cannot wait to see it on the big screen! Tom Cruise is hyped about it too, as he posted the following message on his Instagram story :

Credit: Tom Cruise’s Instagram

As the projects on the 2026 movie schedule make their big screen debuts, Jerry Maguire will be returning to theaters on April 12, 14, and 15, per Variety . This is in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, and it means you can see great performances from Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Renée Zellweger on a very large screen very soon.

This movie about a sports agent trying to stay in the game is very deserving of a big-screen return, too. In 1996, it was a commercial and critical hit. It found major box office success. Meanwhile, it also picked up four Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor for Cruise, Best Screenplay and Best Film Editing. Cuba Gooding Jr. also took home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (which makes sense; to this day, I still yell “Show me the money!”)

Along with being a hit at the time, Jerry Maguire has stood the test of time, too. It’s been 30 years, and it’s still cited as one of the best movies for Cruise, Gooding and Zellweger as well as its director, Cameron Crowe.

Credit: Sony

Putting Jerry Maguire in theaters again also gives new generations the chance to see it for the first time (or for the first time on a big screen). As someone who grew up with parents who are massive fans of Tom Cruise, I watched this movie and his other classics, like A Few Good Men, at home. However, I’ve never seen him in a film like those in the cinema before. So, yeah, I can’t wait to finally see Jerry Maguire on the big screen.

Along with this being a great throwback for Cruise, it’s also a fun way to hype up his other work that will be released in theaters soon. Later this year, the actor will star in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s latest movie, Digger . This project, which has been compared to Dr. Strangelove , is being marketed as “a comedy of catastrophic proportions.” It will follow the most powerful man as he goes on a quest to “prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

Now, while Digger sounds literally nothing like Jerry Maguire, I feel like these two films will show off Cruise’s range as an actor this year. That’s notable because between 2018 and now, the movies he’s released have been: Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Dead Reckoning and Final Reckoning and Top Gun: Maverick. Again, I love action hero Tom Cruise and all these projects. However, I’m stoked that the next two times I go to the theater to see something he’s in, I’ll be watching wildly different projects that show off some of his other skills.

So, you best believe that when the time comes in April, I’ll be headed to the theater to see Tom Cruise back on the big screen as Jerry Maguire.