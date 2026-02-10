Tom Daley Knitted Hats and Scarves for Great Britain’s Flagbearers at the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley has become almost as famous for his love of knitting as his diving skills. The British athlete often shares his handmade creations to his 3.8 million followers on Instagram, has his own knitwear brand, and he even hosts a reality show in the UK, Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter, where contestants compete for the title in the name of the show.

Since the age of 14, Daley has competed in five Olympics, starting with London and most recently Paris, where he was the flagbearer for Team Great Britain (informally known as Team GB). But now the summer athlete will be making his imprint on the Winter Olympics through a collaboration with Ben Sherman, the British brand outfitting Team GB with its ceremony looks for the fourth consecutive Olympics. Daley designed and knitted the scarves and hats that will be worn by the flagbearers carrying the Union Jack on behalf of Team GB during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

Ben Sherman Tom Daley wears his knitted creation.

Gregory Shamus // Getty Images British ice dancer Lilah Fear carries the flag while leading Team GB into the arena.

The scarves and hats designed by Daley feature bold “GB” lettering and cable-knit patterns inspired by snow and winter landscapes in northern Italy. Daley, recently appeared on the first edition of Celebrity Traitors UK, said in a statement the project drew on his experience representing Great Britain on the Olympic stage. “It’s more than carrying a flag; it’s carrying the stories, hopes and identity of everyone who made that journey with you,” Daley said. “Every stitch represents the dedication and achievement of the athletes leading Team GB onto the world stage.”

In the stands, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurnce were spotted wearing Team GB scarves:

It’s unclear if those were ones Daley knitted, too.

Quinn Rooney // Getty Images Tom Daley seen knitting during the Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ben Sherman A look at Daley’s work desk and sketches while designing the Team GB scarf and hat.

Similar retail versions of the hat and scarves have already sold out. Other Team GB ceremony pieces still available include a wool-blend knitted zip sweater and a crewneck jumper, both with Union Flag motifs.

Ben Sherman Fear with her ice dancing partner, Lewis Gibson, wear one of the Team GB ceremony looks.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are taking place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, from Friday, February 6 through Sunday, February 22. The Paralympics will follow next month from Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 15.