Happy Tuesday! Are you ready for the New Year in just a few days? If you’re going into 2026 feeling a bit stagnant, don’t fret: We have a powerful full moon later this week, providing ample opportunities for you to release any blocks standing in your way.

Today, however, the moon is still in the waxing gibbous phase, gaining more light from the sun by the day. Currently, the moon is about 81% illuminated.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: December 30, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Taurus, a sensual, grounded sign. The moon currently has around 81% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On December 30, the moon is 10.53 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle. According to NASA, “Now most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.” This phase occurs between the first quarter moon and the full moon.

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waxing gibbous moon is a powerful phase of the lunar cycle. Occurring just before the full moon, it symbolizes a period of momentum and last-minute pushes toward your goals. Sometimes, this means revisiting or refining your approach, especially if you haven’t made progress so far. Still, remember there are no steps backward. You’re on the right track.

During this phase, you must keep your eye on the prize. Remind yourself what, exactly, you’re searching/working for. Is it peace of mind and ease? A new and exciting chapter? A more harmonious love life? Whatever it might be, you can’t go wrong by aligning yourself with your values, desires, and morals.

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is currently in the earth sign of Taurus, a sensible, comforting, and stable sign.

According to Astroseek, during the moon in Taurus, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”