What’s open, closed on New Year’s Eve, Day in Palm Beach County

Dec. 30, 2025, 5:07 a.m. ET

While New Year’s Eve is not a federal holiday, some businesses and attractions may close early.

Several local attractions, including the Palm Beach Zoo and Lion Country Safari, will be open on both holidays.

With 2025 circling the drain and 2026 rapidly approaching, the opportunities for party preparation or just plain old grocery shopping are dwindling. There’s also the age-old quest to find something to do on the holiday. Yes, there’s always the beach or the movies and Palm Beach County is chock full of parks. But what exactly is open?

For the low-down on the New Year’s holiday and what’s open and closed in Palm Beach County this week, we have got this list for you from grocery stores to drug stores, from the Palm Beach Zoo to Manatee Lagoon.

Is New Year’s Eve a federal holiday?

While some businesses and organizations might close on New Year’s Eve, it is not a federal holiday.

Grocery stores open, closed for New Year’s Eve 2025

Aldi : Hours may vary by store; most close early at 7 p.m.

Bravo Supermarkets : 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Publix : 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; check hours by store

: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; check hours by store Sprouts : 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Target : Regular hours, which vary by store

: Regular hours, which vary by store Trader Joe’s : Closes early at 5 p.m.

: Closes early at 5 p.m. Walmart : Regular hours

: Regular hours Winn-Dixie : 7 a.m to 9 p.m.

: 7 a.m to 9 p.m. Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; check your location ahead of time

Grocery stores open, closed for New Year’s Day 2026

Aldi : Hours vary by store (some open at 8:30 a.m., some at 9 a.m.; all close at 8:30 p.m.)

: Hours vary by store (some open at 8:30 a.m., some at 9 a.m.; all close at 8:30 p.m.) Bravo Supermarkets : 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Fresh Market: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Publix : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; check hours by store

: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; check hours by store Sprouts : 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Target : Regular hours, which vary by store

: Regular hours, which vary by store Trader Joe’s : Closed

: Closed Walmart : Regular hours

: Regular hours Winn-Dixie : 7 a.m to 11 p.m.

: 7 a.m to 11 p.m. Whole Foods: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Modified hours, check your location ahead of time

Drug stores open for New Year’s Eve 2025

Drug stores open for New Year’s Day 2026

Wholesale stores open for New Year’s Eve 2025

BJ’s Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Costco : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wholesale stores open for New Year’s Day 2026

BJ’s Wholesale Club: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Costco : Closed

: Closed Sam’s Club: Closed

What attractions are open or closed over New Year’s in Palm Beach County?

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day

Maltz Jupiter Theatre: One performance (sold out) on New Year’s Eve; no performances New Year’s Day

Loggerhead Marinelife Center: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Rapids Water Park: Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (technically closed for season, reopens March 14)

Manatee Lagoon: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Year’s Day; closed New Year’s Day

Norton Museum of Art: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day

Flagler Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day

Mounts Botanical Garden: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve; closed during daytime hours New Year’s Day. Open at 5:30 p.m. both days for Ilumina: A Tropical Garden Lantern Festival

Cox Science Center and Aquarium: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Palm Beach Zoo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Lion Country Safari: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last car admitted at 4 p.m.) New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The park’s Lantern & Lights Safari Nights event, however, is open from 6 to 10 p.m. (last entry 9 p.m.) both nights.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Garden: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day

Boca Raton Museum of Art: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day

What are all the U.S. federal holidays?

While you’re at it, mark your calendar for these federal holidays.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1

– Jan. 1 Martin Luther King’s Birthday – Third Monday in January

– Third Monday in January Washington’s Birthday – Third Monday in February

– Third Monday in February Memorial Day – Last Monday in May

– Last Monday in May Juneteenth National Independence Day – June 19

– June 19 Independence Day – July 4

– July 4 Labor Day – First Monday in September

– First Monday in September Indigenous People’s Day – Second Monday in October

– Second Monday in October Veterans’ Day – Nov. 11

– Nov. 11 Thanksgiving Day – Fourth Thursday in November

– Fourth Thursday in November Christmas Day – Dec. 25

