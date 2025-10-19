Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League score, stats & updates

None of the last 20 Premier League matches between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been drawn (14 Spurs wins, 6 Villa wins) since a 1-1 stalemate in May 2012. Only two fixtures in the competition’s history have ever had more successive games without a draw: Newcastle v Spurs (21 from Aug 1999 to Dec 2010) and Chelsea v Crystal Palace (26 from Sep 1997 to Feb 2024).

Aston Villa have won four of their last six Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur (L2), as many as their previous 29 beforehand (D7 L18).

Tottenham Hotspur have won just three of their last 17 Premier League home games (D4 L10). Indeed, since the first game of this run (Nov 10th 2024 v Ipswich), no ever-present side has lost more home games (10) or picked up fewer home points (13) in the competition than Spurs.

Aston Villa have won eight of their last 10 Premier League games that have come the matchday after an international break (D2) – including a win away at Tottenham in November 2023 (2-1). They drew their first match after this September’s international break 0-0 at Everton, however.

After failing to win each of their opening five league games this season (D3 L2), Aston Villa have since won their last two. Indeed, since the beginning of March, only Manchester City have enjoyed more Premier League wins (11) than Unai Emery’s side (10).

Tottenham Hotspur have scored 13 goals from an expected goals tally of 7.5 in the Premier League this season, the biggest overperformance of any side (+5.5). Indeed, their shot conversion rate of 16.9% is second only to Manchester City (17.4%).

25% of Aston Villa’s shots in the Premier League this season have been from corner situations (19/76); only West Ham (26%) have a higher ratio. Indeed, only Arsenal (26) and Chelsea (22) have registered more efforts from corners overall than Unai Emery’s side (19).

