Travis Kelce Transforms Into an Animated Elf for Chiefs’ Holiday Video — with a Special Guest as Narrator

Travis Kelce is the subject of the Kansas City Chiefs’ new holiday short, titled, Merry Mischief

The star tight end takes on a claymation form alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more players on the team

A surprise guest narrates the holiday story from beginning to end

Forget Elf on the Shelf — this year it’s all about the Kelce on the Shelfie!

Travis Kelce is the star of the Kansas City Chiefs’ annual holiday short this year, as a claymation version of the tight end, 36, runs amok in Arrowhead Stadium in a Merry Mischief, as seen in a trailer for the video on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

The playful holiday short chronicles the adventures of an Elf on the Shelf — cleverly named “Kelce on the Shelfie” — who finds himself home alone at the Chiefs’ GEHA Field while quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the team has an away game.

Don’t let Kelce on the Shelfie fool you, however.

The Kansas City Chiefs “Merry Mischief” by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Through the magical elf’s mischief and hijinks, he ultimately rallies the team and Chiefs Kingdom just in time for the big matchup against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day.

And while Kelce in elf form is highly entertaining, the claymation short gets another boost from it’s loving narrator, his very own mom Donna Kelce.

“‘Twas the month before Christmas, almost the Thanksgiving game. When the Chiefs found an elf, one that needed a name,” Donna begins to tell the tale, spoken over a cute visual of the clay character clad in his No. 87 jersey.

The elf suggests the name “Kelce on a Shelfie,” and “from that moment on, he was part of the team,” Donna narrates. “It was match made in heaven, almost like a dream! The team up and left for they had a game to play, but the elf had big plans while they were away.”

The full extent of the elf’s hijinks will be revealed in the full short, premiering on Dec. 24.

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs play on Christmas Day in December 2024.

Claymation versions of Chiefs players Trent McDuffie, Chris Jones, George Karlaftis and Xavier Worthy also star in the claymation holiday video.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ holiday short is part of Kingdom Christmas, the team’s way of celebrating the holiday season ahead of their Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos, marking the Chiefs’ third consecutive year they’ve played on the holiday.

“The holidays have always been about bringing people together, and there’s nothing quite like the energy in Chiefs Kingdom this time of year,” said Chiefs President Mark Donovan in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

AP Photo/Matt Freed Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after the Chiefs-Steelers game on Christmas 2024.

“Christmas gives us a unique opportunity to unite our fans, celebrate our community, and create moments that last forever,” he continued. “With ‘Merry Mischief’ and a full month of holiday fun, we’re embracing everything that makes this team and this city so special.”

In addition to the holiday short, the Kansas City Chiefs invite fans to take part in a “Month of Mischief” through the Kingdom Scout Elf Contest, Mascot Meet-Up, Gifting Christmas Day Miracles and more experiences in the community.

The teaser trailer for Merry Mischief comes a few days after the Chiefs 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Mahomes spoke to reporters after the game about what his team has to do if they expect to make it to the NFL playoffs this year.

“You’ve got to win every game now — and hope that’s enough,” the Chiefs QB said after the loss, ESPN reported.

He and his teammates now sit 6-6, and run the risk of not making it to the playoffs for the first time since the father of three became the starting quarterback in 2018.

Next, the Chiefs play the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 7.

Read the original article on People