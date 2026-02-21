Trump accounts sign up about 3 million kids in early push

On the heels of a massive publicity push, including a Super Bowl 60 ad and a billboard in New York’s Times Square, families have filed about 2 million forms to open Trump accounts, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at an event near Dallas on Friday.

“As we approach 2 million forms, that will probably be about 3 million children,” Bessent said.

The stop was part of the Trump Accounts Tour, following an earlier speech at the Economic Club of Dallas, where Bessent also plugged the accounts.

“Programs like this often struggle with sign-ups,” Matt Lira, co-founder of Invest America, a nonprofit advocacy group, told CNBC in an interview. Invest America paid for the Trump account Super Bowl commercial and has been promoting the new investment accounts for children.

The early response from families “shows that the product market fit on the idea is strong,” he said.

The opening of tax season on Jan. 26 was the first opportunity for families to elect to open Trump accounts and claim seed money of up to $1,000 by filing IRS Form 4547 with their 2025 tax returns.

Less than two weeks later, following the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, Invest America announced in an X post that families could also start filing Form 4547 separately through TrumpAccounts.gov.