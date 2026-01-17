TSA’s $45 charge starts soon. What to know

Updated Jan. 16, 2026, 12:50 p.m. ET

Starting Feb. 1, 2026, TSA may charge a $45 fee for travelers who do not have a Real ID or other acceptable identification.

Travelers can pay the fee in advance online through a portal called TSA ConfirmID.

Paying the fee does not guarantee that TSA can verify your identity or that you will be allowed to fly.

Airport security has been evolving. Starting in July 2025, the Transportation Security Administration allowed travelers to keep their shoes on when passing through checkpoints. It also banned some items, including certain cordless hair tools and external batteries, from checked luggage.

As of Feb. 1, a new TSA policy may require you to pay a fee to get through security.

TSA may charge fee to get through security without Real ID, passport

In November 2025, TSA revealed it would start requiring non-Real ID travelers to pay an $18 fee to get through security at the airport. The administration later increased the fee to $45, effective Feb. 1, 2026, according to the TSA website.

Under the new rule, travelers without the required identification, such as a Real ID or passport, will have their identity verified by TSA at security checkpoints. The fee would cover the costs and resources used to verify someone’s identity, according to ABC News.

How to pay $45 TSA fee online before you travel

TSA offers an online portal, TSA ConfirmID, where travelers can pay the $45 fee before arriving at the airport. Passengers can then pass through a checkpoint without an ID for 10 days (based on the date of payment) if they travel again within that timeframe.

Travelers can give a ConfirmID receipt to TSA officials and proceed through the security checkpoint as usual after presenting their non-compliant documents and proof that they completed the ConfirmID process.

This process, however, doesn’t guarantee TSA’s ability to verify a traveler’s identity. So, even if you paid the fee, you could be denied boarding.

How long does it take to get a Real ID in Ohio?

On the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles website, it says you will receive your new ID card by mail within 10 business days of visiting a deputy registrar location.

However, if you don’t receive it within 28 days, you should contact the BMV.

Want to avoid TSA’s $45 security fee? Make sure to have these acceptable forms of ID

If you don’t have a Real ID, here are some backup IDs you can show to TSA to avoid the $45 charge. Other acceptable forms of identification include:

U.S. passports

U.S. passport cards

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

Foreign passports

Permanent resident cards

Border crossing cards

A temporary driver’s license is not accepted for domestic air travel.