Tuesday 12/30/25 Mega Millions $138 million jackpot winning numbers

Updated Dec. 30, 2025, 11:01 p.m. ET

This could be your lucky day. You could be the next Mega Millions lottery jackpot winner.

This jackpot was an estimated $138 million for Tuesday night’s drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.

The last jackpot was won on December 2, a single winner from New Jersey won a $90 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot is at $45 million, according to the Powerball website.

The numbers will be listed below when they’re drawn. The numbers are in.

Mega Millions winning numbers for December 30, 2025

The winning numbers for December 30, 2025 are 18-69-43-49-63. Mega Ball 6.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions jackpot?

This will be determined later.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

After tonight, the next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, January 2. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

How late can you buy a Mega Millions ticket in New York?

In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 10 p.m. on the night of the draw. Mega Millions costs $5 to play. In New Jersey and Connecticut you can purchase a ticket until 10:45 p.m. the night of the draw.

What is the built-in multiplier?

The new multiplier increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times. The cost of the new multiplier is included in the $5 cost of a ticket. The multiplier value — either 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x or 10x — will be randomly selected and printed on the ticket next to each play. This feature replaces the Megaplier, which has been retired.

What are the Top 10 Mega Millions winning jackpots of all-time?

$1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023: Won in Florida $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois $1.269 billion: Dec. 27, 2024: Won in California $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024: Won in New Jersey $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $983 million, November 14, 2025: Won in Georgia. $810 million, Sept. 10, 2024: Won in Texas $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

What are the Mega Millions prizes?

Match 5 white balls + gold Mega Ball = Jackpot.

Match 5 white balls = $2 million, $3 million, $4 million, $5 million or $10 million.

Match 4 white balls + gold Mega Ball = $20,000, $30,000, $40,000, $50,000 or $100,000.

Match 4 white balls = $1,000, $1,500, $2,000, $2,500 or $5,000.

Match 3 white balls + gold Mega Ball = $400, $600, $800, $1,000 or $2,000.

Match 3 white balls = $20, $30, $40, $50 or $100.

Match 2 white balls + gold Mega Ball = $20, $30, $40, $50 or $100.

Match 1 white ball + gold Mega Ball = $14, $21, $28, $35 or $70.

Match 1 gold Mega Ball = $10, $15, $20, $25 or $50.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of matching the five white balls and Mega Ball to win the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.

What happens if I win the jackpot?

A jackpot winner has the option of taking an annuity or cash payment.

The annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, according to the Mega Millions website. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

“This helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation,” according to the Mega Millions website.

The cash option is a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

If two or more people win the jackpot in the same drawing, the money is shared equally among all winning tickets.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to purchase a ticket, you’ll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store — and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 24.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a “Quick Pick” or an “Easy Pick,” the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

(This story has been updated to add new information.)