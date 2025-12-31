Top photos of the day by The Associated Press

From front-page news to powerful moments you may have missed, this gallery showcases today’s top photos chosen by Associated Press photo editors.
Travelers queue for Eurostar services at St Pancras International station in London, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The sun sets over the graves of more than 8.300 WWII soldiers at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, where the American Battle Monuments Commission removed two displays honoring Black liberators from the visitors center. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
A Jewish woman from the Haredi burqa sect makes her way through central Jerusalem, on Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
People greet Buddhist monks on a “Walk for Peace”, from Texas to Washington, D.C., on Veterans Parkway in Fayetteville, Ga., on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
People pray on Copacabana Beach during a ceremony honoring Yemanja, the sea goddess of the Yoruba religion, in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Alex Sutula, of South Portland, Maine, wingskates across frozen Great Pond on a skateboard modified with metal blades, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
DR Congo’s Nathanael Mbuku, top, and Botswana’s Gape Edwin Mohutsiwa challenge for the ball during their teams’ Africa Cup of Nations group D soccer match in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)