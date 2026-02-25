TV, injury report for February 24

The Suns, who like the Celtics have been one of the league’s biggest surprises, are suddenly slumping. After winning three in a row to move to 30-19 at the end of January, Phoenix has lost six of its last nine.

It hasn’t helped that the Suns have been missing their two top scorers. Phoenix will again be without Devin Booker (hip) and Dillon Brooks (hand) on Tuesday.

The Suns will also be without Haywood Highsmith (knee) and Jordan Goodwin (calf). Grayson Allen (ankle) is questionable to play.

A matchup with the shorthanded Suns may be an opportunity for Boston to rest Jaylen Brown, who is listed as questionable with a right knee contusion. Tuesday’s game is the first of a back-to-back for the Celtics, who will head straight to Denver for a Wednesday night matchup with the Nuggets.

Tip-off Tuesday is set for 9 p.m. in Phoenix and will air on NBC Sports Boston. Here’s a preview.

When: Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -6.5. O/U: 207.0.

CELTICS

Season record: 37-19. vs. spread: 32-24. Over/under: 21-35

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 2-8

SUNS

Season record: 33-25. vs. spread: 35-21, 2 pushes. Over/under: 25-33

Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 3-6, 1 push. Over/under: 6-4

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 115.3, Phoenix 112.6

Points allowed per game: Boston 108.0, Phoenix 111.6

Field goal percentage: Boston .468, Phoenix .454

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .443, Phoenix .470

3-point percentage: Boston .364, Phoenix .359

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .360, Phoenix .344

Stat of the day: The Celtics are a season-high 18 games above .500.

Notes: The Suns, who have struggled to find offense in large part because of injuries to top scorers Booker (24.7) and Brooks (20.9), have lost six of nine and enter after a 92-77 home loss to Portland on Sunday, their lowest point total since 2017 which was also a loss to the Blazers. … “This is not just a one-night thing,” Suns coach Jordan Ott said. “Think this has been a piece to us for the last handful of games, We’ve struggled to score for an extended period of time. Shot quality has not been good. So, continue to try to figure it out.” … Jaylen Brown had 32 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals against the Lakers. He’s averaging 29.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists — all career highs — and getting some MVP buzz. “This whole MVP thing, I don’t understand why his name is not getting talked about some as well,” said Lakers star LeBron James. “They’re playing great basketball, and it’s because of him and the rest of those guys. He’s taken that next step.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.