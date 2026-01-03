U.S. picks 4 Nations-heavy Olympic roster, minus Kreider, Fox

Tage Thompson and Clayton Keller helped the U.S. win the world hockey championship for the first time since 1933, while Seth Jones was a key part of the Florida Panthers’ second consecutive Stanley Cup run.

Those contributions earned them spots on the U.S. Olympic team as the only three additions who did not participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off early last year.

USA Hockey unveiled its roster Friday on the “Today” show, with a vast majority of it made up of players who took part in the NHL-run international tournament in February, when the Americans made the final before losing to Canada in overtime.

“I liked the way we played: Everybody was together, everybody played the right way,” general manager Bill Guerin said on a video call with reporters. “The biggest thing for me was the chemistry, and I think the chemistry allowed the guys to play the way that they did.”

The only ones not back from the 4 Nations are Anaheim Ducks forward Chris Kreider and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, the 2021 Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman. Guerin took issue with the perception that Fox was left off because of his role in Connor McDavid’s overtime goal 11 months ago.

Team USA Men’s Hockey 2026 Roster Forwards

Matt Boldy

Kyle Connor

Jack Eichel

Jake Guentzel

Jack Hughes

Clayton Keller

Dylan Larkin

Auston Matthews

J.T. Miller

Brock Nelson

Tage Thompson

Brady Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk

Vincent Trocheck Defense

Brock Faber

Noah Hanifin

Quinn Hughes

Seth Jones

Charlie McAvoy

Jake Sanderson

Jaccob Slavin

Zach Werenski Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Jeremy Swayman

“If you think we made a decision on one play, then you must not think we’re very smart,” Guerin said. “I’m going to keep those conversations private. Our decision was made, and we’re moving forward.”

Keller, the Utah Mammoth captain who is tied for the team lead in scoring, wore the “C” at worlds. Thompson, who plays for the Buffalo Sabres, has been a point-per-game producer.

The U.S. followed Canada’s lead after its northern neighbor also chose a 4 Nations-heavy roster. But while Canada made some changes in net beyond starter Jordan Binnington, the Americans went with the same three goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman.

Left off were Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, who leads U.S. players in points this season, and a couple of other elite goal scorers, Cole Caufield and Alex DeBrincat, who are each 5-foot-8.

Asked about size as a factor in decision-making, Guerin said it was a bonus, adding, “It doesn’t help if you’re big and you stink.”

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“We actually have to build a team,” Guerin said. “We have to fill roles. We have certain responsibilities that go up and down the lineup that we need players that are elite in those categories.”

Guerin and his management staff, along with coach Mike Sullivan, prioritized experience and players they knew well. That meant sticking with depth forwards Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson over Robertson and others.

Jones was a notable exception, after his shutdown prowess was evident in the playoffs last year.

“He’s a big strong kid that skates extremely well,” Sullivan said. “He has the ability to play on both side of the puck.”

Teams are allowed 25 players at the Olympics, up from 23 at the 4 Nations, and can dress 20 skaters — typically 13 forwards and seven defensemen — along with two goalies. The first U.S. game is Feb. 12 against Latvia.