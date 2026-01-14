UConn at Seton Hall odds, picks and predictions

Jan. 13, 2026, 6:41 a.m. ET
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (16-1, 6-0 Big East) and Seton Hall Pirates (14-2, 4-1) lock horns Tuesday in Big East action in Newark, New Jersey. Tip-off at the Prudential Center is at 8 p.m. ET (truTV). Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook’s NCAA basketball odds around the UConn vs. Seton Hall odds and make our expert college basketball picks and predictions for the best bets.
Since losing 71-67 to the current No. 1 Arizona Wildcats Nov. 19, UConn has gone 12-0 with an average point differential of plus-14.2. Win No. 12 in that streak came Saturday at home as -19.5 UConn defeated the DePaul Blue Demons 72-60 (Under 137.5).
Seton Hall also played its most recent game Saturday. The -2.5 Pirates downed the Georgetown Hoyas 76-67 (Over 137.5) to earn their eighth win in their last 9 games.
UConn and SHU played twice last season with each school winning at home. The Huskies lead the all-time series 37-18.
UConn at Seton Hall odds
Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:30 a.m. ET.
- Moneyline (ML): UConn -275 (bet $275 to win $100) | Seton Hall +220 (bet $100 to win $220)
- Against the spread (ATS): UConn -5.5 (-110) | Seton Hall +5.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): 130.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)
UConn at Seton Hall picks and predictions
Prediction
UConn 72, Seton Hall 64
No interest; PASS.
These Big East foes have engaged in a taut back-and-forth over recent years. The Huskies and Pirates have alternated wins over the last 7, and the road team has not earned a victory since 2021 when UConn won at SHU.
Seton Hall is a defense-first team ranked as the BartTorvik No. 40. In its last 10 games, Connecticut has defeated BartTorvik No. 49 Texas Longhrns (71-63) and BartTorvik No. 51 Butler Bulldogs (79-60). Those games were at home, but earlier this season the Huskies defeated an excellent-on-defense Kansas Jayhawks team (BartTorvik No. 20) on the road (61-56). Those are promising comps.
UConn does not generate many free-throw attempts but has logged better rates in that regard in 2 of its last 3 games. And the ability of the Pirates to force turnovers — a big plus for SHU early — has exhibited some regression of late. Those trends favor the Huskies.
TAKE UCONN -5.5 (-110).
The Over is 2-1 across the last 3 series meetings.
Both sides have tempo figures that put them squarely in the slower half of NCAA-I teams, but both the Huskies and Pirates are on trend lines that show an uptick in possessions over recent weeks. The expected game flow is mostly 2-by-2, but there are some matchup indicators pointing to some fair input from the foul line, and Seton Hall does sport some turnover-fueled fast-break ability.
Peg the OVER 130.5 (-115) with a lean.
