Fantasy basketball picks, DFS and betting tips for Tuesday’s NBA games

ESPN’s fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night’s games. Here you’ll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Tuesday

There are seven games on Tuesday’s NBA slate as we approach the halfway point of the season. The matchup I’m most excited about has the San Antonio Spurs going on the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center. The Spurs have already defeated the Thunder three times this season, turning these regular-season matchup into statement games.

Oklahoma City will be out for revenge, while San Antonio gets another chance to prove they’re legitimate contenders and not just ahead of schedule. Add the Victor Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren dynamic plus first-place stakes in the Western Conference, and this one has playoff energy written all over it.

Let’s break down all of the action and find some fantasy streamers and betting angles to make the most of tonight’s slate.

Tuesday’s fantasy stream team

Royce O’Neale, SF, Phoenix Suns (rostered in 18.6% of ESPN leagues)

O’Neale is firmly on the streaming radar against the Heat, as he’s the type of player who contributes across nearly every statistical category. Miami has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to small forwards, which makes this a favorable matchup. He’s scored at least 30 fantasy points in four consecutive games, including one outing with 43 points. All of that makes him a strong DFS value at $5,200.

Zeke Nnaji, PF, Denver Nuggets (4.7% rostered)

Nnaji has scored at least 22 fantasy points in five of his last six games, including two performances with at least 44 points. With Nikola Jokic out due to injury, Nnaji should continue to play an important role in the Nuggets rotation and could be a viable option in DFS lineups at $4,300.

Jalen Pickett, SG/PG, Nuggets (1.2% rostered)

Jamal Murray is questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain and illness. He has missed three of the last four games. Pickett has scored at least 26 fantasy points in three of his last four games, including one 49-point performance. The Pelicans rank 27th in defensive rating this season. At $5,000, Pickett profiles as an intriguing DFS value.

Moody’s bets for Tuesday

Zion Williamson OVER 23.5 points (-104)

Williamson has played at least 31 minutes in three of his last four games and, while he’s cleared this line in just one of his last five, he’s scored at least 20 points in three straight games and in six of his last eight since returning to the Pelicans’ starting lineup on December 29th. With Jokic out, Denver lacks interior size, which bodes well for Williamson, especially considering the Nuggets have allowed the seventh-most points per game to power forwards over the last 15 games.

Donte DiVincenzo OVER 26.5 points, rebounds and assists (-122)

The Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards, who is sidelined due to right foot injury maintenance, which is great news for DiVincenzo. He has cleared this line in four of his last five games without Edwards, averaging 16.0 field goal attempts, 10.4 rebound chances, and 8.4 potential assists in those contests. The Bucks have struggled defensively against point guards lately. While Milwaukee protects the paint well, they have difficulty defending the perimeter, an area that plays directly into DiVincenzo’s strengths.

Julian Champagnie 9+ rebounds (+178)

Champagnie has stepped up for the Spurs with Devin Vassell out and has emerged as a reliable rebounder, clearing this line in four of the last five games without Vassell while averaging 34.0 minutes and 14.6 rebound chances in those contests. The Thunder have also struggled on the glass recently due to the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein, allowing the 10th-most rebounds per game to small forwards over their last 15 games.

Stephon Castle OVER 22.5 points and assists (-105)

Castle has been superb this season, surpassing this line in 71% of his 31 games. While the Thunder are typically a tough defensive matchup, they’ve struggled recently and will be without Hartenstein. Oklahoma City’s defense is built around aggressive ball pressure, and Castle is a guard capable of handling it. He’s also cleared this line in each of his last four games against the Thunder.

Top Daily Fantasy values of the day

$8,100+ salaries

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks ($10,800)

The two-time MVP has recorded a double-double in five of his last six games. He has scored at least 52 fantasy points in five of those six contests, including one outing of 64.5 points. Antetokounmpo owns a 37.6% usage rate this season and should thrive against a Timberwolves team that will be without Rudy Gobert. The last time he faced Minnesota on April 8, 2025, Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in 37 minutes.

Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets ($9,100)

Sengun returned to action without restrictions after missing the Rockets’ previous three games due to an ankle injury. He finished with 42.2 fantasy points in 35 minutes against the Kings on Sunday. Sengun is averaging 47.1 fantasy points per game this season and draws a favorable matchup against a Bulls team that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to centers.

Amen Thompson, PG, Rockets ($8,300)

Thompson is in the midst of a prolific stretch. Over his last seven games, he has averaged 45.0 fantasy points and 37.4 minutes. He contributes across nearly every statistical category and draws a favorable matchup against a Bulls team that ranks third in pace and 24th in defensive rating.

$6,100-$8,000 salaries

Trey Murphy III, SG/SF, New Orleans Pelicans ($7,700)

Murphy’s back injury sidelined him for two of the Pelicans’ last six games, but he has averaged 51.9 fantasy points per game over his last four. The Nuggets remain without Jokic and rank 26th in defensive rating over their last 10 games, making this a strong spot for Murphy to shine.

Derik Queen, PF/C, Pelicans ($6,600)

Queen also finds himself in a great spot against a Nuggets team that has struggled defensively without Jokic. He’s averaged 37.1 fantasy points per game in 28.0 minutes over his last eight games. The matchup between the Pelicans and Nuggets has a narrow spread, which suggests it should be competitive and carry one of the highest totals on the slate.

Naz Reid, PF/C, Minnesota Timberwolves ($6,100)

Reid may find himself in the Timberwolves’ starting lineup Tuesday night against the Rockets, as Gobert serves a one-game suspension. He’s averaged 33.6 fantasy points per game over his last eight games. In 10 games without Gobert last season, Reid averaged 18.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 3.4 APG.

$3,500-$6,000 salaries

Ayo Dosunmu, SG/SF, Chicago Bulls ($5,300)

Dosunmu has been productive off the bench for the Bulls, averaging 30.5 fantasy points in 26.5 minutes over his last eight games. While Houston presents a tough defensive matchup, Dosunmu remains a strong value play if you’re looking to save salary in your DFS lineup.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Suns +1.5 (-118) | Heat -1.5 (-102)

Money line: Suns -105 | Heat -115

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 1.9, straight up 56%, 235.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Jalen Green, (OUT – Hamstring); Jamaree Bouyea, (OUT – Concussion)

Heat: Norman Powell, (GTD – Back); Terry Rozier, (OUT – Not Injury Related)

Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls +13.5 (-115) | Rockets -13.5 (-105)

Money line: Bulls +410 | Rockets -550

Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 11.9, straight up 80%, 234.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Julian Phillips, (GTD – Wrist); Yuki Kawamura, (OUT – Lower Leg)

Rockets: Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT – Ankle); Tari Eason, (OUT – Ankle); Fred VanVleet, (OUT – Knee)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves +3.5 (-108) | Bucks -3.5 (-112)

Money line: Timberwolves +124 | Bucks -148

Total: 228.5 (-112 O, -108 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 2.5, straight up 58%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (OUT – Foot); Rudy Gobert, (OUT – Suspension); Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT – Foot)

Bucks: Myles Turner, (GTD – Illness); Taurean Prince, (OUT – Neck)

Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -2.5 (-110) | Pelicans +2.5 (-110)

Money line: Nuggets -142 | Pelicans +120

Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 1, straight up 53%, 241.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD – Hamstring); Jamal Murray, (GTD – Ankle); Spencer Jones, (GTD – Ankle); Christian Braun, (OUT – Ankle); Cameron Johnson, (OUT – Knee); Jonas Valanciunas, (OUT – Calf); Nikola Jokic, (OUT – Knee); Tamar Bates, (OUT – Foot)

Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, (GTD – Hip); Herbert Jones, (OUT – Ankle); Jose Alvarado, (OUT – Oblique); Dejounte Murray, (OUT – Achilles)

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs +7.5 (-105) | Thunder -7.5 (-115)

Money line: Spurs +225 | Thunder -278

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 7.9, straight up 71%, 231.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (OUT – Thigh)

Thunder: Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT – Calf); Nikola Topic, (OUT – Groin); Thomas Sorber, (OFS – Knee)

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks -3.5 (-105) | Lakers +3.5 (-115)

Money line: Hawks -155 | Lakers +130

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.4, straight up 51%, 238.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Asa Newell, (GTD – Quadriceps); Luke Kennard, (GTD – Neck); Zaccharie Risacher, (GTD – Knee); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT – Achilles); N’Faly Dante, (OFS – Knee)

Lakers: Austin Reaves, (OUT – Calf); Adou Thiero, (OUT – Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

11 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers +9.5 (-105) | Warriors -9.5 (-115)

Money line: Blazers +330 | Warriors -425

Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 8.6, straight up 73%, 232.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Jerami Grant, (GTD – Achilles); Deni Avdija, (OUT – Back); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT – Thumb); Scoot Henderson, (OUT – Hamstring); Kris Murray, (OUT – Back); Blake Wesley, (OUT – Foot); Damian Lillard, (OFS – Achilles)

Warriors: Seth Curry, (OUT – Back)