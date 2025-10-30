The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team closes its 2025-26 preseason schedule against the Winston-Salem State Rams in an exhibition game on Wednesday, Oct. 29 (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra), at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

The 25th-ranked Tar Heels are coming off a 78-76 exhibition loss at No. 8 BYU. The Rams compete as a Division II program in the CIAA. According to documents obtained by The Fayetteville Observer/USA TODAY Network through a public records request, Winston-Salem State is receiving a $25,000 guaranteed payment from UNC for playing the exhibition game at the Smith Center.

Fifth-year coach Hubert Davis has a roster that includes 11 new players around senior guard Seth Trimble. UNC added transfers Henri Veesaar (Arizona), Jarin Stevenson (Alabama), Kyan Evans (Colorado State), Jonathan Powell (West Virginia) and Jaydon Young (Virginia Tech). Projected top-10 NBA Draft pick Caleb Wilson, along with freshmen guards Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis, also joined the Tar Heels. UNC is picked to finish third in the ACC behind Louisville and reigning champion Duke.

International prospect Luka Bogavac is on UNC’s roster and has been cleared by the NCAA, but a university issue has his status in an uncertain spot as the Tar Heels prepare for the season. Bogavac traveled with the team to Utah, but didn’t play vs. BYU.

Entering its second season under coach Corey Thompson, Winston-Salem State has a roster that features 11 players from North Carolina, including three from Fayetteville in Demetri Patterson (Jack Britt High School), Masaun Bryant (Cape Fear High School) and Arrington Kee (Cape Fear/West Forsyth).

The Rams, who have eight returners from a team that posted a 5-22 record last season, were picked to finish 12th in the CIAA preseason poll. White Oak native Tyre Boykin (West Bladen High School) is the team’s top returning scorer at 14 points per game.

UNC and Winston-Salem State have played twice since 2003, with the Tar Heels winning 96-61 in 2019 and 113-53 in 2004.

Here’s how to watch the UNC vs. Winston-Salem State game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is UNC vs Winston-Salem State on today?

UNC vs. Winston-Salem State is a streaming-only exhibition game on ACC Network Extra, a platform that is available via the Watch ESPN app and if you have ACC Network through your TV plan. Jones Angell will have the radio call on the Tar Heel Sports Radio Network. For local radio in Chapel Hill, the game can be found on 97.9 FM. Fans can listen for free online through the 97.9 FM Chapelboro website.

UNC vs Winston-Salem State time today

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29

Wednesday, Oct. 29 Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The UNC vs. Winston-Salem State game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

UNC basketball schedule 2025-26

Oct. 24: BYU 78, UNC 76 (exhibition in Salt Lake City)

Oct. 29: vs. Winston-Salem State (exhibition)

Nov. 3 vs. Central Arkansas

Nov. 7 vs. Kansas

Nov. 11 vs. Radford

Nov. 14 vs. NC Central

Nov. 18 vs. Navy

Nov. 25 vs. St. Bonaventure, Fort Myers, Fla. (Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Nov. 27 vs. Michigan State, Fort Myers, Fla. (Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Dec. 2 at Kentucky (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec. 7 vs. Georgetown

Dec. 13 vs. USC Upstate

Dec. 16 vs. ETSU

Dec. 20 vs. Ohio State, Atlanta, Ga. (CBS Sports Classic)

Dec. 22 vs. ECU

Dec. 30 vs. Florida State

Jan. 3 at SMU

Jan. 10 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 14 at Stanford

Jan. 17 at Cal

Jan. 21 vs. Notre Dame

Jan. 24 at Virginia

Jan. 31 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 2 vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 7 vs. Duke

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 14 vs. Pitt

Feb. 17 at NC State

Feb. 21 at Syracuse

Feb. 23 vs. Louisville, 7 p.m., (ESPN)

Feb. 28 vs. Virginia Tech

March 3 vs. Clemson

March 7 at Duke

