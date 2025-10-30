Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee odds, picks, predictions, Wednesday best bets from proven model

Teams at opposite ends of the Conference USA standings clash when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks battle the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Wednesday night. Jacksonville State is coming off a 38-25 win over Delaware on Oct. 15, while MTSU dropped a 31-28 decision to Delaware on Oct. 22. The Gamecocks (4-3, 3-0 C-USA), who have won two in a row, are 1-3 on the road this season. The Blue Raiders (1-6, 0-3 C-USA), who have lost four consecutive games, are 0-3 on their home field.

Kickoff from Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. MTSU leads the all-time series 14-4-2, but Jacksonville State earned a 42-20 win last year. The Gamecocks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Jacksonville State vs. MTSU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Jacksonville State vs. MTSU picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jacksonville State vs. MTSU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for MTSU vs. Jacksonville State:

Jacksonville State vs. MTSU spread Jacksonville State -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Jacksonville State vs. MTSU over/under 54.5 points Jacksonville State vs. MTSU money line Jacksonville State -176, MTSU +146 Jacksonville State vs. MTSU picks See picks at SportsLine Jacksonville State vs. MTSU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Redshirt sophomore Caden Creel and senior Gavin Wimsatt have shared quarterbacking duties this season. Creel enters as questionable with an arm injury, but has completed 67.2% of his passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed 69 times for 438 yards (6.3 average) and three touchdowns. Wimsatt, meanwhile, has completed 56.1% of his passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns with two picks. He has rushed 49 times for 236 yards (4.8 average) and four scores.

Junior running back Cam Cook powers the ground game. In seven games, he has carried 160 times for 949 yards (5.9 average) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 167 yards (10.4 average), including a long of 54 yards. In the win over Delaware, he carried 18 times for 117 yards (6.5 average) and three touchdowns, while catching three passes for 27 yards.

Why MTSU can cover

Senior quarterback Nicholas Vattiato leads the Blue Raiders’ offense. In seven games, he has completed 169 of 274 passes (61.7%) for 1,673 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also rushed for a pair of scores. In the loss to Delaware, he completed 31 of 48 passes (64.6%) for 281 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He has thrown for two or more touchdowns in four games this season.

Also powering MTSU is sophomore running back Jekail Middlebrook. In seven games, he has carried 87 times for 501 yards (5.8 average) and three touchdowns. He also has 26 receptions for 218 yards (8.4 average), including a long of 21. In a 24-16 loss to Kennesaw State on Sept. 27, he carried 20 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

How to make Jacksonville State vs. MTSU picks

SportsLine’s model is going Over on the total, projecting 57 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jacksonville State vs. MTSU, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time?