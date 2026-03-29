Vanderbilt baseball clinches Tennessee series with walk-off bunt in 16 innings

By / March 29, 2026

5:47 pm CT March 28, 2026

Final: Vanderbilt 6, Tennessee 5 (16 innings)

Tyler Palmateer

Mack Whitcomb bunted, scoring Rustan Rigdon from third.

5:40 pm CT March 28, 2026

Bottom 16: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5

Tyler Palmateer

Vanderbilt has runners at first and second with one out as we take a timeout. Tennessee brings in reliever Brayden Krenzel to try to push this game to 17 innings.

Both teams are on their fifth pitchers.

5:29 pm CT March 28, 2026

Mid 16th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5

Tyler Palmateer

Vanderbilt’s Nate Taylor strikes out Manny Marin to strand a runner at third. Big moment.

If Vanderbilt can’t win the game here, it will tie a program record for most innings in a game with 17.

5:16 pm CT March 28, 2026

End 15th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5

Tyler Palmateer

Tennessee’s Brady Frederick struck out Braden Holcomb to end the 15th. Vanderbilt got the leadoff runner on base but couldn’t capitalize.

This is already Tennessee’s most innings in a game. The Vols’ previous record was 14.

But we’re slowly approaching Vandy’s program record of 17 innings.

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