Vanderbilt baseball clinches Tennessee series with walk-off bunt in 16 innings

5:47 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Final: Vanderbilt 6, Tennessee 5 (16 innings) Tyler Palmateer Mack Whitcomb bunted, scoring Rustan Rigdon from third.

5:40 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Bottom 16: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Vanderbilt has runners at first and second with one out as we take a timeout. Tennessee brings in reliever Brayden Krenzel to try to push this game to 17 innings. Both teams are on their fifth pitchers.

5:29 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Mid 16th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Vanderbilt’s Nate Taylor strikes out Manny Marin to strand a runner at third. Big moment. If Vanderbilt can’t win the game here, it will tie a program record for most innings in a game with 17.

5:16 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 15th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Tennessee’s Brady Frederick struck out Braden Holcomb to end the 15th. Vanderbilt got the leadoff runner on base but couldn’t capitalize. This is already Tennessee’s most innings in a game. The Vols’ previous record was 14. But we’re slowly approaching Vandy’s program record of 17 innings.

5:09 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Mid 15th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Vandy reliever Luke Guth stranded runners at second and third, inducing a groundout to second base to end the top half of the 15th. It wasn’t without drama. There was an official review to confirm if Tennessee’s Jay Abertnathy was actually out at first base.

5:00 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 14: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Mike Mancini hits a ball way out to the warning track, but not far enough to end this game. It’s the third out and we move to the 15th inning. Vanderbilt’s longest game in program history in terms of innings went 17 frames (Evansville, 2023). The longest game by time went 5 hours and 33 minutes (Louisville, 2010).

4:39 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 13: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Vandy is on to reliever Nate Schlote. He hasn’t given up a hit in 2 1/3 innings.

4:32 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Bottom 13: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Vandy has Logan Johnstone, Rustan Rigdon and Chris Maldanado due up in the 13th. The Commodores have had their chances. They’ve outhit Tennessee 12-6 but have left eight runners on base.

4:24 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Top 13: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer And on we go. This is the longest Tennessee-Vanderbilt baseball game in series history, according to the television broadcast.

4:04 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 11th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Ryker Waite is left stranded at second after a one-out double. Vanderbilt missed an opportunity there.

3:57 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Mid 11th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Baird works around one walk and gets through the 11th unscathed. He’s up to 69 pitches in five innings, with two hits allowed, two walks and four strikeouts.

3:50 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Kirk Herbstreit attends Vanderbilt-Tennessee baseball game Tyler Palmateer Good day to bring your dog to the ballpark. Just ask ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, a certified golden retriever fan.

3:48 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 10th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Three up, three down for Vandy. Outside of a five-run inning from each team, the offenses have been fairly quiet. So we march on to the 21st inning between Vandy and Tennessee in the last two days.

3:44 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Mid 10th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Vanderbilt has Braden Holcomb, Logan Johnstone and Rustan Rigdon up with a chance to win the game and clinch the series.

3:39 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 9th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Korbin Reynolds and Mike Mancini hit back-to-back singles in the bottom of the ninth to put the pressure on Tennessee with one out, but both are left on base. Vanderbilt and Tennessee will play a second consecutive 10-inning game. Vandy can clinch the series with a win. Tennessee’s trying to force a rubber game.

3:33 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Bottom 9th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Vanderbilt has one out and the winning run at first base after a Korbin Reynolds single.

3:20 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 8th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer It sure looks like Vandy and Tennessee could play 10 or more innings again. Johnstone, Rigdon and Maldanado go down in order. Tennessee has Reese Chapman, Stone Lawless and Jay Abernathy coming up to bat in the top of the ninth.

3:14 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Mid 8th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Tyler Baird strikes out three and walks one to end the top half. Vanderbilt’s got nine hits to Tennessee’s five but has left five runners on base. Commodores will need a timely hit or two to close this out in nine innings.

3:01 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Mid 7th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Vanderbilt’s Tyler Baird relieves Wyatt Nadeau and works a scoreless inning, giving up a hit. Nadeau allowed four hits, five runs (all earned) and one walk while striking out seven in six innings.

2:55 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 6th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Tennessee shortstop Manny Marin pumps his fists after tagging Mike Mancini for the final out at second base on a throw from right-fielder Reese Chapman, who made the play after Mancini cranked a ball off the wall.

2:47 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Mid 6th: Tennessee 5, Vanderbilt 5 Tyler Palmateer Vanderbilt had all the momentum in the world with a five-run lead in Game 2 coming off a walk-off 10-inning win in Game 1. Tennessee quickly erased that with a five-run sixth inning.

2:41 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Top 6th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 5 Tyler Palmateer Wow. It’s a five-run fifth and counting for Tennessee after Henry Ford’s three-run home run. The Vols came into the inning without a hit. They’re up to four and have quickly erased a five-run deficit. Still no outs.

2:38 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Top 6th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 2 Tyler Palmateer Blake Grimmer singles to right field and two runs score. Tennessee finally gets a pair of hits and has something going with no outs in the top of the sixth inning.

2:30 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 5th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 0 Tyler Palmateer No more damage against the Vols after a rough fourth inning. Mack returned to the mound and settled back down.

2:22 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Mid 5th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 0 Tyler Palmateer The Vols go down in order again. Still no hits for Tennessee. That’s five hits over the last 15 innings of baseball for Josh Elander’s team.

2:16 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 4th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 0 Tyler Palmateer Vanderbilt strikes first in a big way, with two two-run home runs and an RBI single to take a five-run lead. Tennessee is still without a hit today.

2:13 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Bottom 4th: Vanderbilt 5, Tennessee 0 Tyler Palmateer Mike Mancini delivers the second two-run homer of the inning. The Commodores have seven hits and are in full control. Tennessee starter Landon Mack is staying in for now.

2:11 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Bottom 4th: Vanderbilt 3, Tennessee 0 Tyler Palmateer Vanderbilt’s Chris Maldanado drives in a run off a blooped single that was bobbled by Tennessee right-fielder Reese Chapman, and Ryker Waike immediately follows with a two-run home run.

2:03 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Mid 4th: Tennessee 0, Vanderbilt 0 Tyler Palmateer Looks like we’ve got another pitcher’s duel. Vandy starter Wyatt Nadeau has struck out six and walked one. Tennessee is hitless. The Commodores haven’t capitalized. They have three hits and have left four runners on base.

1:52 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 3rd: Tennessee 0, Vanderbilt 0 Tyler Palmateer Tennessee’s Landon Mack works out of trouble again. He strands two runners with his seventh strikeout of the day already.

1:38 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Mid 3rd: Tennessee 0, Vanderbilt 0 Tyler Palmateer Levi Clark drew a walk, giving Tennessee its first base runner. But Garrett Wright hit into an inning-ending double play.

1:32 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 2: Tennessee 0, Vanderbilt 0 Tyler Palmateer Three up, three down for Tennessee starter Landon Mack.

1:26 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Mid 2nd: Tennessee 0, Vanderbilt 0 Tyler Palmateer The Vols are hitless so far. They have five hits in the last 12 innings of the series.

1:23 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update End 1: Tennessee 0, Vanderbilt 0 Tyler Palmateer Tennessee starter Landon Mack worked around two hits and stranded two runners, striking out Logan Johnstone to close the first inning.

1:14 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Top 1: Tennessee 0, Vanderbilt 0 Tyler Palmateer The Vols went down in order in the top of the first. Vandy starting pitcher Wyatt Nadeau needed just 11 pitches and struck out two.

12:27 pm CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Vanderbilt baseball injury report vs. Tennessee Tyler Palmateer Tennessee ● UTL, Blake Grimmer (game-time decision) Vanderbilt ● P, Austin Nye ● P, Matthew Shorey ● P, Miller Green ● P, Adria Casoliba ● P, England Bryan

10:40 am CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Vanderbilt baseball vs. Tennessee probable pitchers Tyler Palmateer Tennessee: RHP Landon Mack (3-2, 3.38 ERA); LHP Evan Blanco (2-2, 2.73 ERA)

RHP Landon Mack (3-2, 3.38 ERA); LHP Evan Blanco (2-2, 2.73 ERA) Vanderbilt: RHP Wyatt Nadeau (1-1, 3.27 ERA); TBD

10:22 am CT March 28, 2026 Share this update Vanderbilt baseball vs. Tennessee game times Tyler Palmateer Game 1: March 27 (Vanderbilt 3, Tennessee 2, 10 innings)

March 27 (Vanderbilt 3, Tennessee 2, 10 innings) Game 2 : March 28 (1 p.m.)

: March 28 (1 p.m.) Game 3: March 29 (11 a.m.)

10:07 am CT March 28, 2026 Share this update What channel is Vanderbilt baseball vs. Tennessee on today? Tyler Palmateer Here’s how to watch today’s game: TV channel: SEC Network (March 28); ESPN2 (March 29)

SEC Network (March 28); ESPN2 (March 29) Live stream: ESPN app