Vans Launches a ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sneaker Collection

Vans is joining forces with Netflix‘s smash hit “KPop Demon Hunters.” The footwear brand is launching an exclusive shoe collection inspired by the global phenomenon’s beloved characters. Fans will be able to showcase their love for the movie by repping show-stopping moments from the film across Vans’ signature silhouettes, using their shoes to bring their fandom front and center with every step.

The Vans x “KPop Demon Hunters” collection will reimagine classic Vans footwear styles, including the Classic Slip-On, Old Skool, Old Skool V and Sk8-Hi. Each shoe will feature imagery of either the Huntr/x girl group, made up of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, and their loyal guardians, Derpy Tiger and Sussie, or of their rival demon boy band, Saja Boys.

A close-up of the Sk8-Hi shoes. AIM

The collection will blend both worlds with the Vans’ iconic Checkerboard being featured throughout the Classic Slip-On and Sk8-Hi designs, while demon-inspired patterns adorn the Old Skool. The Vans x KPop Demon Hunters collection is designed to appeal to the entire family, with shoes available in adult and kids’ sizes. The sneakers will retail between $45 to $85 and are available to shop exclusively at Vans retail stores worldwide on Friday, and online at vans.com on Monday.

“KPop Demon Hunters” was released in August and became a massive hit for Netflix. According to the streaming platform, the film achieved significant viewership numbers, becoming its most-watched movie. By October, the film surpassed 325 million views and 930 million minutes watched within its first 10 weeks. These numbers helped it become the most-watched animated film on Netflix and the most popular title in the platform’s history.

A closer look at the collection. AIM

The film follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. When the girls aren’t selling out stadiums or topping the music charts, they’re using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their greatest threat: a rival boy band of demons in disguise. From Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, the fun and action-packed K-pop odyssey also features brand-new and original songs.

Vans has a long history of collaborating and releasing collections that align with the most talked about pop culture phenomena of the moment or those tied to nostalgia. Vans previously released collections with Marvel, “Harry Potter,” “Toy Story,” Nintendo, Disney, Peanuts, “SpongeBob,” “Sailor Moon,” Barbie and more. Aside from movies, they have also teamed up with musicians such as SZA, Tyler the Creator, Metallica and more.