‘Virgin River’ actor Stewart McLean found dead as homicide investigation is launched

The body of “Virgin River” actor Stewart McLean was found days after he was reported missing in the Canadian province of British Columbia, according to officials. He was 45.

Subscribe to read this story ad-free Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content.

His remains were discovered in Lions Bay — a community roughly 30 miles north of Vancouver — the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Friday. The exact date of the discovery has not been disclosed.

His death is being investigated as a homicide and is believed to be “an isolated incident,” according to IHIT. The BC Coroners Service is determining the cause of death.

McLean most recently appeared in an episode of Netflix romance series “Virgin River,” and was best known for his roles in “Beyond” and “Traveler,” according to his IMDb profile. He appeared in more than 30 productions over the course of his career.

The Squamish division of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police initially received a missing person report for McLean on Monday. He was last seen on May 15 at his home in Lions Bay. In an update published Tuesday, police said they were “very concerned for Stewart’s health and well-being,” asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

On Thursday, Squamish RCMP announced it had transferred the case to IHIT, which said it began investigating McLean’s death on Wednesday.

“Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation and, through investigative efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was victim of homicide,” police said in a statement, without specifying the nature of that evidence.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, with investigators working on building a timeline of McLean’s activities before May 15 by analyzing physical evidence and CCTV footage and conducting interviews, IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper said in a statement.

“We are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. McLean,” Tupper said.

IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact it.

Lucas Talent Inc., an agency that represented McLean, remembered him in a Facebook post as “dedicated, professional, eager, and endlessly funny.”

Agent Jodi Caplan, who worked with McLean for over 10 years, said the outpouring from the industry spoke to his character.

“Many casting directors have reached out to share their condolences with Stew’s family and with our agency, and every message says the same thing: what a truly great guy he was, and how deeply he will be missed,” she said.