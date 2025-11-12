Vivienne Westwood’s punkish jewellery is celebrated in a new book

Jewellery was never an afterthought for Vivienne Westwood, who began to create extraordinary pieces at the intersection of jewellery and fashion upon the opening of her King’s Road boutique in 1971. Then, chains hung from T-shirts dotted with studs, or emblazoned with statements – ‘Rock’, ‘Perv,’ ‘Fuck’ – spelt out in chicken bones.

It marked the beginning of a distinctive jewellery style which encompassed everything from punk to pastels. In Westwood’s hands, jewellery was daring, fun, fearless and feisty, becoming something entirely her own.