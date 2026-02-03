WABC) Vs Other Regional Banks Stocks

As the craze of earnings season draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the most exciting (and some less so) results from Q4. Today, we are looking at regional banks stocks, starting with Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).
Regional banks, financial institutions operating within specific geographic areas, serve as intermediaries between local depositors and borrowers. They benefit from rising interest rates that improve net interest margins (the difference between loan yields and deposit costs), digital transformation reducing operational expenses, and local economic growth driving loan demand. However, these banks face headwinds from fintech competition, deposit outflows to higher-yielding alternatives, credit deterioration (increasing loan defaults) during economic slowdowns, and regulatory compliance costs. Recent concerns about regional bank stability following high-profile failures and significant commercial real estate exposure present additional challenges.
The 95 regional banks stocks we track reported a satisfactory Q4. As a group, revenues beat analysts’ consensus estimates by 1.4%.
In light of this news, share prices of the companies have held steady as they are up 2.5% on average since the latest earnings results.
Founded in 1884 and serving communities from Mendocino County in the north to Kern County in the south, Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) provides banking services to individuals and small businesses throughout Northern and Central California.
Westamerica Bancorporation reported revenues of $63.55 million, down 9.1% year on year. This print exceeded analysts’ expectations by 2.7%. Overall, it was a strong quarter for the company with an impressive beat of analysts’ net interest income estimates and a solid beat of analysts’ revenue estimates.
“Westamerica’s fourth quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 40 percent of total revenues. At December 31, 2025, nonperforming assets were stable at $1.8 million and the allowance for credit losses was $11.6 million” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne.
Westamerica Bancorporation delivered the slowest revenue growth of the whole group. Interestingly, the stock is up 5.5% since reporting and currently trades at $51.18.
With a strategic focus on low-risk, government-backed lending programs, Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQCM:MBIN) is an Indiana-based bank holding company specializing in multi-family mortgage banking, mortgage warehousing, and traditional banking services.
Merchants Bancorp reported revenues of $185.3 million, down 4.4% year on year, outperforming analysts’ expectations by 7.8%. The business had a stunning quarter with a beat of analysts’ EPS estimates and an impressive beat of analysts’ net interest income estimates.
The market seems happy with the results as the stock is up 21.9% since reporting. It currently trades at $42.60.
Operating behind the scenes of many popular fintech apps and prepaid cards you might use daily, The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is a bank holding company that specializes in providing banking services to fintech companies and offering specialty lending products.
The Bancorp reported revenues of $172.7 million, up 8.2% year on year, falling short of analysts’ expectations by 11%. It was a disappointing quarter as it posted a significant miss of analysts’ tangible book value per share estimates and a significant miss of analysts’ revenue estimates.
As expected, the stock is down 11% since the results and currently trades at $62.77.
Dating back to 1858 as Hawaii’s oldest bank with deep roots in the Pacific island communities, First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) operates a full-service community bank providing deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, credit cards, and wealth management services across Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.
First Hawaiian Bank reported revenues of $225.9 million, up 5.4% year on year. This result was in line with analysts’ expectations. Zooming out, it was a mixed quarter as it also recorded a narrow beat of analysts’ tangible book value per share estimates but EPS in line with analysts’ estimates.
The stock is down 4.3% since reporting and currently trades at $26.38.
Named after the merger of Third National Bank and Fifth National Bank in 1908, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is a financial services company that provides banking, lending, wealth management, and investment services to individuals and businesses across the Midwest and Southeast.
Fifth Third Bancorp reported revenues of $2.35 billion, up 5% year on year. This print met analysts’ expectations. Aside from that, it was a mixed quarter as it also logged a narrow beat of analysts’ tangible book value per share estimates but a slight miss of analysts’ net interest income estimates.
The stock is up 5.7% since reporting and currently trades at $51.96.
