WTA Cluj-Napoca Day 3 Predictions Including Potapova vs Bronzetti

The action is heating up at WTA Cluj-Napoca, Romania. With players now settling into the European indoor hard-court swing, day three brings a set of intriguing matchups as the first-round continues. As always, we here at LWOT give our predictions and analysis for every match, including Xinyu Wang vs Kaitlin Quevedo. But who will advance?

WTA Cluj-Napoca Day 3 Predictions

Lucrezia Stefanini vs Jaqueline Cristian

Head-to-head: first meeting

Lucrezia Stefanini arrives with a bit of confidence after coming through qualifying, highlighted by a gritty three-set win over Tamara Zidansek. She’s comfortable grinding from the baseline and generally holds her own on hard courts. Jaqueline Cristian, however, has had the better of this matchup before, winning their only previous meeting on an indoor hard court in 2023 after weathering a tight opening set. Her ability to step inside the court and pressure returns could be key again, especially if rallies start to extend. With home support and a game that fits these conditions well, Cristian has the tools to edge this one.

Prediction: Cristian in 3

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah vs Daria Snigur

Head-to-head: first meeting

With no prior meeting between these two, one suspects that this match will largely come down to recent form and comfort on the surface. That favours Daria Snigur. Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah has shown promise on hard courts but struggled to make an impact during the Australian Open swing. Snigur, by contrast, impressed in qualifying in Melbourne, pushed Danielle Collins in the main draw, and has carried that level into Cluj with a smooth run through qualifying here. Her steady baseline game and ability to control tempo indoors should allow her to dictate most of the play.

Prediction: Snigur in 2

Anastasia Potapova vs Lucia Bronzetti

Head-to-head: Potapova 5–0 Bronzetti

This is a familiar matchup, and the history strongly favours Anastasia Potapova. She leads the head-to-head 5–0, including a three-set comeback win in last year’s Cluj-Napoca final. Potapova’s early-season hard-court results have been solid, and her ability to take the ball early plays well on indoor courts. Lucia Bronzetti remains a consistent competitor, but her recent hard-court results, including a difficult Australian Open qualifying campaign, suggest she may struggle to keep Potapova from dictating key moments once again.

Prediction: Potapova in 3

Main photo credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports