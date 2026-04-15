Wall collapses at Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena in Ann Arbor after overnight storms

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena in Ann Arbor was significantly damaged by overnight storms.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said the east wall of the ice area on Jackson Avenue near N Maple Road collapsed after severe storms swept through Metro Detroit.

Yost Ice Arena was also significantly damaged by the storms.

Public works crews are working to remove fallen trees and clear roadways. Fire officials said several major streets are blocked and some traffic signals are not working.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department reported that crews have responded to more than 75 calls as of 5:20 a.m. on April 15. No injuries were reported.

According to the DTE outage map, thousands in Ann Arbor are waking up to no power on Wednesday morning.