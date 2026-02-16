Warriors Notes: Green, Horford, Santos, Dunleavy

Warriors forward Draymond Green believes complaints over a lack of intensity in the All-Star Game are a result of the league overscheduling players, relays Eden Collier of NBC Sports Bay Area. Speaking Friday on his podcast, Green recalled several All-Star appearances that featured a series of required events leading up to the game.

“I’ve been at this community thing, I’ve been at this event, I’ve been at this this sneaker deal thing, I’ve been at this this podcast thing,” Green explained. “By the time you get to the game … oh, I get 20 minutes to shoot the basketball.”

Green added that he prepares all day for a normal game, starting with morning workouts, followed by cardio, treatment, hot tub recovery, work in the weight room, shooting sessions, team meetings and then taping with trainers. That process is cut way short for the All-Star Game, so players are reluctant to compete at full speed for fear of injury.

“I’m going to go out here and play hard in this game that I prepared for, for 20 minutes?” he said. “That played a big part.”

Green’s solution is to let big-name players who weren’t selected for the All-Star Game handle the other events and have the All-Stars devote their time to the game.

