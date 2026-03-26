Watch Contestants Face Drowning and Alligator Gars in Fear Factor Finale Tonight

Tonight, Fear Factor: House of Fear has its grand finale. So far, we’ve watched players get shrink-wrapped alive, crash through a wall of fire, compete in a gross pie-eating contest, and deliver electric shocks to one another. And, through it all, only four players remain in the hunt for the $200,000 grand prize: Chelsea Montgomery, Ethan Macmillan, Jayleen Carmona, and Rob Rast.

Of course, the FOX reboot of the iconic pulse-pounding reality series isn’t going to be pulling its punches in its last episode. While there are only two challenges remaining in the season, Parade can provide an exclusive sneak peek of the penultimate competition. And it’s a mash-up of two wonderfully frightful ideas: Drowning, and ravenous fish.

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In the clip above, we get a snippet of Chelsea and Jayleen competing in the aforementioned challenge. The players are tasked with submerging themselves into a water tank that has a maze affixed to the wall. Their goal: Navigate the peg through the maze as quickly as possible to lock in your place in the final challenge. Of course, their desire to get through can hit a literal dead end as panic sets in and they lose breath. Luckily, there is a window at the top of the tank, allowing competitors to take in air. But that takes away precious time, with every breath possibly costing you $200,000.

It also doesn’t help that the tank is a little…well, cramped. Both containers are filled with a number of large fish. While the sea creatures are not named in the clip, some quick research shows they are most likely alligator gars. One of North America’s largest freshwater fish, the animal is named for its long snout, similar to the titular amphibian, including two rows of sharp teeth. Despite the sharp weapons they swim around with, alligator gars seem to rarely bite unless they feel provoked, or mistake a human for prey.

It’s lucky there aren’t two humans swimming and thrashing inches away from them or anything.

Related: ‘Fear Factor’ Is Back! What to Know About the New FOX Reboot ‘House of Fear’



Despite all the mounting danger around them, as well as the immense pressure of this “lose-and-go-home” challenge, Chelsea and Jayleen are performing remarkably well. For Chelsea in particular, it’s an opportunity to redeem herself on a puzzle, after floundering (for lack of a better term) with the circuit board last week. Both women immediately dive in and start flying through the maze. It’s an incredibly impressive performance as time ticks by, as noted by host Johnny Knoxville.

“This is really close,” the Jackass star comments. “How have they not come up for air yet? I would be toast by now!”

Well, given the fact that $200,000 is on the line, it’s safe to say both Chelsea and Jayleen would face a lack of air and possible bites from massive fish, all to prove that fear (and air) is not a factor for them.

Check out the clip above for an exclusive preview of what’s to come. The Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 finale airs tonight, March 25, 2026, at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX.

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This story was originally published by Parade on Mar 25, 2026, where it first appeared in the TV section. Add Parade as a Preferred Source by clicking here.