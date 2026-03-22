What to know about the Boozer brothers: Duke basketball star twins make March Madness debut

A family legacy has taken the court for Duke this March Madness as the Boozer brothers, Cameron and Cayden, follow in their father’s footsteps looking to help lead the Blue Devils to a National Championship.

The freshmen fraternal twin brothers made their March Madness debut on Thursday as Duke narrowly avoided an early upset, 71-65, at the hands of Siena in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.

In this Oct. 21, 2025, file photo, Cameron Boozer #12 talks with Cayden Boozer #2 of the Duke Blue Devils before their game against the UCF Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images, FILE

The brothers were instrumental in the comeback win with a career-high 19 points from Cayden Boozer and his brother Cameron’s 20th double-double of the season.

Their next game is Saturday March 21 against No. 9 ranked Texas Christian University. Click here for the full March Madness schedule and bracket.

Here’s what fans need to know about the twins and their family.

What to know about Duke basketball twin stars, the Boozer brothers

Cayden and Cameron are the sons of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, who played for Duke and led the team to a NCAA title in 2001, and his former wife CeCe.

Their older brother, Carmani Boozer, was born with sickle cell anemia but through IVF his genetic matches were found in his twin brothers and was the eventual cure for his disease, ESPN reported.

Carlos and CeCe Boozer divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2015, but the pair are regularly seen supporting both Cayden and Cameron at basketball games.

In this Nov. 14, 2024, file photo, Columbus basketball stars Cameron and Cayden Boozer, front row, from left, are shown with their family during their signing ceremony at Columbus High School in Miami. The Boozers both signed with Duke University. Andre Fernandez/Miami Herald via TNS via Getty Images, FILE

The Boozer twins were born July 18, 2007 in Utah and raised in Miami, Florida.

The pair made history with Christopher Columbus High School where they led the team to four consecutive State Championship titles and became five-star Division 1 recruits.

Cameron Boozer, a forward, has had an impressive inaugural season being named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, and First Team All-ACC.

He ended the regular season with 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists against North Carolina and became the only Division I player in the last 30 seasons to post 25+ points, 15+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a regulation win over an AP top-25 opponent, according to the team.

Cayden Boozer #2 and Cameron Boozer #12 of the Duke Blue Devils defend against Justice Shoats #0 of the Siena Saints during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, on March 19, 2026, in Greenville, South Carolina. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Cayden Boozer, a guard, finished the regular season with at least three assists in seven of the final eight games.

Their father, Carlos Boozer, is Duke’s all-time leader in field goal percentage and was part of 95 victories during his three years in Durham. He won three ACC Championships and three final AP No. 1 rankings during his time as a Blue Devil and was inducted into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Juneau, Alaska native went pro in 2002 when he was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He played in the league for 13 years, played 861 games and scored 13,976 points, according to Duke Athletics.

Carlos Boozer is also a two-time Olympic medalist, winning bronze in 2004 and gold in 2008 with Team USA.