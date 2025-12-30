What to watch and live stream on Sling with HBO Max this January

Dec. 29, 2025, 2:22 p.m. ET

Sling with HBO Max offers new shows and movies in January, including live sports like the NFL and College Football Playoffs.

New content includes the second season of “The Pitt” and the new HBO Max original “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

The entire “John Wick” trilogy and the full “Twilight” series will be available for binging on HBO Max starting January 1.

Sling offers a promotional discount for the Sling Blue and HBO Max bundle for new subscribers.

We’re all about to wrap up nearly 10 years of streaming Stranger Things, and we’ll be looking for new shows to obsess over. Sling with HBO Max can help you this January, with everything from medical dramas to live sports.

From all the live sports on Sling, including NFL playoffs and the College Football Playoff taking place in January, you will also find the second season of The Pitt (everyone’s favorite new medical show) and HBO Max’s latest original, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Plus, if you’re looking for something to binge from the treadmill, starting on January 1, HBO Max will have the entire John Wick trilogy and the full Twilight series.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming to Sling with HBO Max in January.

What can you watch on Sling with HBO Max in January?

Sling has all of your live TV offerings, including the biggest bowl games of the College Football Playoff in January. But if you add the HBO Max add-on to your Sling subscription, you can get access to plenty of new streaming content. Here’s a look at what’s coming to HBO Max on Sling in January:

The Pitt, season 2 – premieres on January 8

Suddenly Amish, season 1 – premieres on January 14

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Rangers, season 1 – premieres on January 14

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, season 1 – premieres on January 18

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (HBO Original Film) – premieres on January 30

How much does the Sling + HBO Max bundle cost?

Sling TV has several add-on packages that allow you to customize your at-home streaming experience with more sports, movies and entertainment. Get your first month of Sling for 50% off and score $5 off per month after that when you sign up for the Sling Blue and HBO Max bundle. Your first month of Sling Blue and Max add-on will start at $34.99 (normally $57.97) and include access to the HBO Max app, HBO Channels and On Demand. Prices will vary depending on other add-ons and offers you choose to include in your package.

What’s the difference between Sling Blue and Sling Orange+ Blue?

Sling Orange: The Sling Orange package has over 30 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, Disney Channel, CNN and HGTV. This is a popular pick for families and sports fans who want access to live game coverage and kid-friendly content. Sling Orange allows streaming on one device.

Sling Blue: The Sling Blue package includes 40+ channels, including NFL Network, Bravo, CNN, FOX News, and more. You can stream up to three devices simultaneously with the Sling Blue plan.

Sling Orange + Blue: The Sling Orange + Blue package offers 50+ live channels, including ESPN, NFL Network, USA, TNT, Bravo, FOX News, CNN and more. With this plan, you can also watch on up to four devices at a time.

