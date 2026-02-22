What’s stopping Devin Haney vs Shakur Stevenson superfight

Former undisputed champion Zab Judah has delivered news that will disappoint fight fans eagerly anticipating a showdown between Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson. The veteran boxer identified a fundamental barrier that will likely prevent these two undefeated American champions from ever sharing the ring, despite widespread enthusiasm for the potential matchup.

Judah’s perspective carries significant weight within the boxing community given his extensive experience competing at the highest levels of the sport. His analysis addresses the practical realities that often prevent dream fights from materializing, even when public demand and competitive logic suggest they should happen.





Stevenson’s dominance raises questions about competition

Shakur Stevenson’s recent performance has intensified discussions about which fighters could genuinely challenge his abilities. The 28-year-old delivered a masterful points victory over Teofimo Lopez last month, demonstrating the technical brilliance that has defined his professional career. The triumph added the WBO super-lightweight title to his collection while further establishing his reputation as one of boxing‘s elite performers.

The slick southpaw has conquered four weight divisions with remarkable ease, winning most contests in convincingly one-sided fashion. Against Lopez, Stevenson conceded just a single round throughout the entire fight, showcasing the defensive mastery and offensive precision that makes him such a difficult puzzle for opponents to solve. His journey began with capturing world championship gold at featherweight before systematically moving up through heavier divisions.

The dominant nature of Stevenson’s victories has created a peculiar challenge for his career trajectory. Finding opponents capable of providing legitimate tests has become increasingly difficult, leading many experts to suggest he must continue climbing weight classes to encounter fighters with the size and power to threaten his unbeaten record.

Haney emerges as potential welterweight threat

Devin Haney represents a fighter who could theoretically provide the competition Stevenson needs at higher weights. The 27-year-old captured his third world title across different weight classes after delivering a comprehensive performance against Brian Norman Jr. in November. His wide unanimous decision victory secured the WBO welterweight championship while adding another impressive name to his resume.

Haney’s previous victories over respected opponents including Vasyl Lomachenko and Regis Prograis have cemented his position among boxing’s pound-for-pound elite. His technical sophistication and ring intelligence create compelling stylistic questions about how a meeting with Stevenson would unfold, naturally generating fan interest in seeing the matchup realized.

Size differential creates insurmountable obstacle

Despite the logical appeal of pairing these champions, Judah believes weight class separation will permanently keep them apart. Speaking with FightHype.com, the former titleholder suggested the natural size difference between the fighters creates problems that cannot be easily resolved through negotiations or compromise.

Judah characterized Haney as a big fighter whose frame may not be suited for remaining at 147 pounds over an extended period. The boxing legend raised the possibility that Haney could move up to 154 pounds at super-welterweight relatively soon, which would create an even larger gap between his fighting weight and where Stevenson currently competes.

This projection aligns with recent developments in Haney’s career planning. The champion has engaged in social media exchanges with Xander Zayas, the unified super-welterweight champion, suggesting genuine interest in competing at 154 pounds. Such a move would allow Haney to pursue championship glory across four weight divisions, further enhancing his legacy.

Rehydration requirements complicate negotiations

Stevenson has indicated openness to welterweight competition in the future but established specific conditions for any potential bout at 147 pounds. He requires opponents to accept a 10-pound rehydration clause, limiting how much weight fighters can regain between the official weigh-in and fight night.

This stipulation, as Judah noted, may prove unworkable for someone with Haney’s natural size. Fighters typically cut substantial weight to reach lower divisions, then rehydrate significantly before entering the ring to regain strength and size advantages. A strict rehydration limit would eliminate this common practice, potentially making the fight less attractive for naturally larger competitors.

The combination of Haney’s upward trajectory through weight classes and Stevenson’s rehydration demands creates practical barriers extending beyond typical promotional challenges. While both possess the talent and marketability to deliver an exciting contest, the obstacles Judah identified suggest this dream matchup may remain permanently unfulfilled.

Source: Oscar Pick via FightHype.com